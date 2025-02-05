Netflix releases at least one new original movie every weekend, and while some fade into the shadows never to be heard from again, others climb the streaming charts on their way to becoming major hits for the platform. The latest flick to follow the latter path of success is Ad Vitam, the French action thriller starring Guillaume Caney and Nassim Lyes. Ad Vitam premiered on Netflix on January 10, and it has since become one of the 10 biggest international movies in Netflix history with 54.5 million views. The film follows Franck Lazereff (Canet), a man on the run after escaping an attempted murder. Franck's wife, Leo (Stéphane Caillard), has been kidnapped by a group of armed men who have an interest in his dark past that is now coming back into the light. The film sits at a 43% score from critics and a 31% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to starring in the film, Guillaume Canet also wrote the screenplay for Ad Vitam along with Rodolphe Lauga, with David Corona working as a collaborating writer on the project as well and Lauga directing. Canet is also known for his roles in other projects, such as Love Me If You Dare, the 2003 dark comedy that also stars The Dark Knight Rises veteran Marion Cotillard, and he also featured opposite Kristin Scott Thomas and Jean Rochefort in Tell No One, the 2006 romantic thriller that's streaming for free on Freevee. Lauga made his feature debut more than 10 years ago on It's Complicated, the 2014 romantic comedy starring Manu Payet and Emmanuelle Chriqui that's currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video, and he also worked on La source in 2019.

What Else Is Popular on Netflix Right Now?

The most popular movie on Netflix at the moment is The Menu, the 2022 psychological thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Ralph Fiennes, and following closely behind it in the #2 spot is American Renegades, the controversial action thriller starring J.K. Simmons. Back in Action, the thriller starring Jamie Foxx that also features Cameron Diaz's return to acting for the first time in more than 10 years, is still one of the most popular movies on Netflix. Fallen, the 2016 romantic teen drama starring Addison Timlin and Lola Kirke is the #4 biggest movie on Netflix at the time of writing.

Ad Vitam is officially one of the top 10 biggest international movies ever for Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Ad Vitam on Netflix.