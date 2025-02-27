Richard Kind will always be known for his role as Max Klein in Argo, the 2012 crime thriller starring and directed by Ben Affleck, but he's recently been working on a slew of short films that have opened up new doors for him. Kind features as a guest star in the first trailer for Ad World, the upcoming series following a flailing and out-of-touch ad agency with an incompetent staff struggling to stay relevant. Ad World has been set to premiere on March 11 and is reminiscent of The Office, the popular sitcom from Greg Daniels that stars Steve Carell and John Krasinski. The six-episode series comes from writer/director duo Ellie Sachs and Max Cohn, who previously worked with Kind on Proof of Concept, the 2023 short film telling the story of an aspiring filmmaker learning to finance and make their first short film.

In addition to Richard Kind, writer/director Ellie Sachs will also star in Ad World, and screenwriter Kareem Rahma will also work on the show — his role in the project has been described as "instrumental." As for Kind, he has nearly 300 acting credits to his name on IMDb with more than 40 years worth of experience, and while he's never been nominated for an Oscar or an Emmy, he has won awards from the BTVA (Behind the Voice Actors) for his work in Inside Out, and he was also recognized for being a part of the stellar ensemble for A Serious Man, the 2009 R-rated thriller from the Coen brothers. Kind most recently appeared in Only Murders in the Building, and he also starred alongside Brad Pitt and George Clooney in Wolfs.

What Are Some Other Shows Like ‘Ad World’ or ‘The Office’?

If you're waiting for Ad World and have already seen its paper-selling counterpart, The Office, there are a few other shows that are sure to strike your interest in the meantime. Parks & Recreation, another popular sitcom starring Amy Poehler and Chris Pratt, has also drawn comparisons to The Office, and it was even nominated for 14 Emmys over the course of seven seasons. Another great show to watch for fans of The Office or Parks & Recreation is Ted Lasso, the sports comedy starring Jason Sudeikis that's streaming on Apple TV+. The show won 13 Emmys in three seasons and was nominated for even more.

Ad World premieres on YouTube on March 11. Check out the new trailer for the series above, and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series.