There is certainly a generation of younger viewers that grew up recognizing Adam Brody as one of the signature romantic leads of his era, as The O.C. catapulted him to significant fame early in his career. Although Brody has redefined himself with ambitious roles in The Kid Detective and American Fiction, it’s easy to tie him to the romantic genre. While his charisma hasn’t faded, he’s aged out of those endearing coming-of-age stories. That career shift isn’t exactly a drawback as his most emotionally overwhelming performance in the miniseries Fleishman Is in Trouble, which shows how difficult it is to face a mid-life crisis of confidence.

Expectations were high for Fleishman Is in Trouble, adapted from Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel praised for depicting the challenges of growing older. While many networks fund high-profile genre projects, Fleishman Is in Trouble offers a rather ordinary, relatable view of life in New York that might not seem as inherently exciting on the outside. Its brilliance lies in exploring the types of existential questions familiar to any audience. In what is a true standout, Brody’s relatable performance captures the shock and fear of realizing life may not follow its intended path.

‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Is a Different Mid-Life Crisis Story

Fleishman Is in Trouble centers on a group of lifelong friends who are in the midst of different crossroads in their respective lives. Toby (Jesse Eisenberg) is a relatively successful doctor who is facing relationship difficulties with his ex-wife, Rachel (Claire Danes), who mysteriously disappears after a mental health breakdown. Meanwhile, Libby (Lizzy Caplan) has a much more stable home life raising her two children, but has also been getting into more regular arguments with her husband, Adam (Josh Radnor). Compared to his two colleagues, Brody’s character, Seth doesn’t seem to be dealing with the same amount of responsibilities; he is still unwed and has a relatively successful career in sales. However, regular conversations between the three force Seth to contemplate his carefree lifestyle, and why it may no longer bring him as much satisfaction as it once did.

Brody does a great job of showing the anxiety that adults feel when they worry that they have not accomplished anything. Although Toby often remarks that he would trade places with Seth to be granted the same freedoms that he had when they were both younger, that’s not a perspective that they share. Seth admits he has become bored by not having anyone to rely on, and that he is at the point in his life where he wants a sense of structure. Brody is specifically well cast in the role because in many ways Seth is a victim of his own charisma. Although he is often able to put on the persona of someone calm and collected, Seth isn’t always comfortable being vulnerable around his friends, as he feels that he is not “worthy” of the pressure that he has put on himself. It’s a dynamic, sensitive depiction of masculinity that suggests that Brody has matured since his days as a teen star.

Adam Brody Brings More Than Just Heart to ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’

Close

Brody is a part of the most engaging romantic storyline in Fleishman Is in Trouble, as Seth’s relationship is the only one that has any sense of hope. While both Toby’s and Libby’s relationships seemingly crumble, Seth finds himself attracted to the much younger, Vanessa (Frances Li), who he proposes to in one of the show’s most heartwarming moments. It’s an ambiguous situation, as it is left unclear whether Vanessa is truly someone that Seth wants to spend the rest of his life with, or if he simply wants to settle down before it gets too late. Nonetheless, the series crackles with energy whenever Li and Brody get to share the screen; it only takes a few intimate moments to understand why these two characters are so intensely attracted to one another.

Brody’s role in Fleishman Is in Trouble is very important to the tone of the series, as there are moments in which the show verges on being too dramatic for its own good. Considering that the series deals with such disturbing topics as loneliness, depression, drug abuse, infidelity, and sexual harassment, having a relatively lighter storyline involving Seth trying to find the perfect partner does add a much-needed sense of comic relief. That said, there’s nothing about Brody’s performance that suggests he isn’t taking the role seriously; a final moment in which Seth speaks from the heart to tell Toby and Libby how much they mean to him is one of the show’s most satisfying, tear-jerking moments.

Brody is given one of the more challenging roles in Fleishman Is in Trouble, as his character is given the least amount of screen time compared to the other leads. While Toby’s search for Rachel and Libby’s voice-over makes up a significant part of the narrative arc, Seth is generally only seen in ensemble scenes where he is interacting with the other characters. It was a potentially forgettable role that was elevated into a very moving one because of the specificity that Brody brought to the role. Although sadly it did not earn him the Primetime Emmy Award nomination that he certainly deserved, Fleishman Is in Trouble indicated that Brody was well-suited for more dramatic projects in the future.

Fleishman Is in Trouble is streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

Fleishman is in Trouble

Toby Fleishman knew what to expect when he and his wife of almost 15 years separated: weekends and every other holiday with the kids, some residual bitterness, and the occasional moment of tension in their co-parenting negotiations. Release Date November 17, 2022 Creator Taffy Brodesser-Akner Cast Jesse Eisenberg , Claire Danes , Lizzy Caplan , Adam Brody​ Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Watch on Hulu