The brightly colored world of anime is full of stories exhibiting vastly diverse contrast - from light-hearted romantic comedies such as Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, to brutal, visceral, and intense dystopian fantasies such as Attack on Titan, there’s every shade of animated vignette to curb one’s specific taste. The popularity of anime has risen exponentially in the 21st century, and we can clearly see why. A lot of them are more popular than several Western cartoons/comics, and the ever-growing fandom reflects a bright future for the anime/manga industry.

That being said, fans often wonder what it would be like to actually visit the realm of their favorite anime, be a character of their choice and fight the ominous forces of evil with their special abilities. Though it has been achieved to some extent with various VR gaming gadgets, it will take a few more years to get it to the level of Ready Player One. Japanese singer, songwriter, and producer EVE also shares a similar dream, however, it seems like he is a few steps closer to his fantasy, with his new project, Adam By Eve: A Live in Animation.

If the name EVE sounds strikingly familiar to you, you are not wrong. Eve is a Japanese singer-songwriter who is known for his work on the opening theme song "Kaikai Kitan" for the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen, which will also be featured in Adam By EVE. The 26-year-old singer officially debuted on Niconico in 2019 and his music has been a part of several well-known anime, including Jujutsu Kaisen and Dororo, the remake. His interest in creating anime was foreshadowed in 2020 when he wrote a manga titled Kara no Kioku, which was illustrated by Newo. The manga features several original characters from EVE’s past music videos. His videos are mostly animated, as he prefers to keep his appearance a secret.

Adam By EVE: A Live in Animation is EVE’s ambitious anime project which takes you through a psychedelic experience, walking the line between the real world and animation. If you loved Jujutsu Kaisen’s Season 1 theme song, you are in luck, as the film is lined with amazing scores produced by EVE. So let’s have a look at everything we know so far about Adam by EVE, the cast, plot, and release date, and if there is a sequel coming up.

Image via Netflix

Watch the Adam by EVE Trailer

The official trailer was released by Netflix Anime on March 4, 2022, and it provides a small glimpse at this dreamlike sonic experience, with a number of psychedelic imagery and EVE’s goosebumps-inducing composition.

Previously a teaser trailer was also launched back in January this year, though it mostly shows EVE’s trippy imagination with one of his songs playing in the background, foreshadowing the chaos that is to follow in the movie:

When Was Adam By EVE: A Live in Animation Released?

Adam By EVE: A Live in Animation premiered on March 15, 2022, on Netflix. It was announced by the official Netflix Twitter account via a tweet posted on January 25, 2022. It has a runtime of approximately 58 minutes and has been rated 16+ on Netflix. The movie is also getting a limited theatrical release in Japan.

What Makes Adam By EVE Special?

Adam By EVE is a live in animation, which means it will feature live-action as well as animation. The characters in the film will be seen taking a walk in a dream-like animated world that exists in a sort of different dimension overlapped by our own reality. The film uses 3DCG and 2D animation to show the trippy dimension that is ruled by an evil entity.

What Is Adam By EVE: A Live in Animation About?

According to Netflix, Adam by EVE is party inspired by the Biblical story of Adam and Eve to some extent. The official synopsis reads:

Aki, a high school student, is at a family restaurant after school with her best friend Taki. Taki tells Aki about the dream she had last night about being attacked by "Hitotsume." Taki finishes talking about her dream and leaves, saying "I'm going to the drink bar," but she never came back--. Aki wanders around Tokyo in search of Taki, who has suddenly disappeared. At the same time, many people in Tokyo start to say they have seen "Hitotsume" in their dreams. Aki also gradually wanders into a strange world created by the mysterious "Hitotsume." She is guided by Taki's voice to the fictional city of Shibuya, where she can't tell if it's a dream or reality. What does she encounter there?

Who Are the Cast and Creators of Adam By EVE: A Live in Animation?

Adam By EVE: A Live in Animation tells a single story that combines new songs written by Eve, new animation footage, live-action drama footage, and his newly shot live performance footage. Genki Kawamura (Your Name) works on planning, Nobutaka Yoda (Godzilla Singular Point OP) serves as general director, and the movie’s animation production is done by Studio Khara. Yuichirou Saeki has directed the music video segment. The film stars Eve, Hanon and Ano. While Hanon and Ano are the lead actresses who will play the roles of two teenage girls stuck in a dream-like world in the film, it will be interesting to see what role EVE will be playing or if his identity will be revealed in this ambitious project.

Will There Be a Sequel to Adam By EVE?

As far as we know, Adam By EVE: A Live in Animation is a one-shot story, and there has been no announcement of a sequel or spinoff yet. However, EVE has been known to use his fictional characters from music videos to create manga, so there might be a slight possibility that Adam By Eve might return someday and develop into a sprawling universe.

