Adam Curtis is a one-of-a-kind British documentary filmmaker, known for his bold takes on politics, history, sociology, and psychology. While many documentarians strive for objectivity, Curtis is highly opinionated. His movies are polemical, usually firing shots at the powers that be. Some of his most notable projects are Russia 1985-1999: TraumaZone, about the fall of the Soviet Union, and Can't Get You Out of My Head, which attempts to explain how the modern world ended up in its current state of crisis.

Curtis's documentaries are essentially feature-length video essays, using voice-over and on-screen text alongside clips taken from archival footage and pop culture. Often, the most impressive part of his movies is the sheer amount of source material he works with. Curtis stitches these myriad clips together with stylish editing and great musical choices, which help keep his docs entertaining, even when they delve into very technical subject matter. While not everyone will agree with Curtis's viewpoint, he deserves kudos for always thinking outside the box and challenging the viewer's perceptions.

10 'Bitter Lake' (2015)

IMDb: 8.1/10

Bitter Lake examines the West's relationship with the Middle East, with a focus on various military campaigns in Afghanistan as well as the US alliance with Saudi Arabia. The title refers to the lake where President Roosevelt had a fateful meeting with King Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia in 1945. The movie chronicles the history from then to the 21st century, drawing extensively on newsreels and archival footage.

As one would expect, Curtis has strong opinions on these topics, which he shares through voice-over. Some may find his thinking a little too conspiratorial, but he does raise some interesting points. In particular, his critique of the West's repeated failure to remake countries in its image is spot on. Stylistically, Bitter Lake also deserves props. Curtis uses a vibrant soundtrack and rhythmic editing to keep the narrative flowing. Not to mention, the sheer amount of footage he must have combed through for this project is impressive.

9 'Pandora's Box' (1992)

IMDb: 8.2/10

Pandora's Box is a six-part docu-series Curtis made for the BBC. It's a critique of technocracy - that is, the belief that society ought to be run by political and scientific experts. Curtis examines the role of such experts in various contexts, including the early years of the Soviet Union, 1950s Ghana, and 1970s England. The series' scope is remarkable: Curtis even finds time to look at nuclear power and the insecticide DDT.

Pandora's Box is notable for being the first project where Curtis deployed what would become his trademark style, especially the use of extensive archival footage and on-screen text. He has said that he stumbled onto this aesthetic because he had to quickly find visuals to go along with the narration. "Out of that desperation, I started raiding the BBC archive, I remember I even had talking squirrels in it at one point. Stylistically, a lot was born out of that necessity to get things done to a deadline," he explains.

8 'HyperNormalisation' (2016)

IMDb: 8.2/10

HyperNormalisation examines the socio-political landscape of the late 20th century to the present day, exploring how societies have been manipulated by those in power through deception and disinformation. Curtis argues that in an increasingly interconnected world, governments, financial institutions, and corporations have created a false sense of stability and control, or "hypernormalisation," to maintain the status quo.

The documentary brings together various narratives, including the rise of Donald Trump, the financial crisis, the Middle East conflicts, and the influence of technology, to try and shed light on our current reality. Some of Curtis's grand assertions are a little shaky, but his commentary on the effects of the Internet and social media is insightful. Aesthetically, his juxtaposition of real footage with clips from old movies is also effective. Overall, HyperNormalisation makes for an intriguing early attempt to understand where the world was headed in the late 2010s, and much of what Curtis has to say remains relevant today.

7 'The Mayfair Set' (1999)

IMDb: 8.3/10

The Mayfair Set (subtitled Four Stories about the Rise of Business and the Decline of Political Power) is another doc Curtis put together for the BBC. It revolves around a group of British financiers and their impact on global politics and economics. The series consists of four episodes, each focusing on the lives and activities of key figures who were part of a powerful and influential network that thrived during the late 20th century.

Curtis argues that these tycoons were a major force behind Margaret Thatcher's economic reforms in the '80s. As usual, he covers a number of topics along the way, including corporate raids, asset stripping, and the origins of the global arms trade. The Mayfair Set is more restrained than some of Curtis's later projects, but that's also its strength. It may not be quite as engaging, but it's highly informative and jam-packed with food for thought.

6 'All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace' (2011)

IMDb: 8.3/10

At a time when the general mood was still optimistic that computers and the internet would set the world free, Curtis delivered this bleak portrait of technological dystopia. Here, he makes the case that computers have failed - or even harmed - humanity. He says that ideas from the world of cybernetics and systems theory have influenced our understanding of power, politics, and human behavior, and not for the better. In short, his thesis is that most people have come to view everything, whether it's the environment or the economy, as a kind of computer system.

The doc takes a long view, beginning with Ayn Rand and the early days of Silicon Valley, through hippie communes and modern genetics. Curtis also argues that, while the internet and social media have made it easier for people to organize themselves and protest together, these movements generally fail to produce actual change. This view would be vindicated by subsequent events like the Arab Spring.

5 'The Trap: What Happened to Our Dream of Freedom' (2007)

IMDb: 8.5/10

The Trap is Curtis's three-part exploration of the meaning of freedom in the modern world. In particular, the series dissects the evolution of ideas related to freedom and individualism over the course of the 20th century, drawing connections between economic theories, psychological experiments, and political ideologies. Unsurprisingly, Curtis is critical of contemporary views on freedom, which he says reduce humans to isolated, almost robotic individuals.

This is one of Curtis's boldest projects, which is sure to delight his fans but which drew some criticism from reviewers. For example, some commentators questioned Curtis's claims about game theory and foreign policy. Others complained that Curtis's view of the past, especially in terms of economics and job opportunities, is too rose-tinted. Nevertheless, The Trap is worth checking out for its easy-to-digest summaries of the work of several thinkers, like Samuel P. Huntington, Francis Fukuyama, and economist Jeffrey Sachs. It's like a history lecture in video essay form.

4 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' (2021)

IMDb: 8.5/10

Can't Get You Out of My Head (subtitled An Emotional History of the Modern World) is one of Curtis's most ambitious projects, a sweeping account of what he sees as the primary forces that have shaped the modern world. It delves into some of the major historical events since the 1960s, like revolutions, globalization, economic crashes, and military interventions. A key theme is the idea of how many revolutionary movements were simply neutralized and co-opted into the establishment.

The film opens with a quote: "The ultimate hidden truth of the world is that it is something we make. And could just as easily make differently." With this as its guiding thesis, the doc looks at various ways that history has been rewritten or misrepresented over the years, whether it's in Communist China during the Cultural Revolution or the USA after Watergate. This is one of Curtis's more accessible movies, making it a good starting point for those curious about checking out his filmography.

3 'Russia 1985-1999: TraumaZone' (2022)

IMDb: 8.6/10

Curtis's most recent project is a seven-hour series chronicling the collapse of the Soviet Union, the turbulent '90s that followed, and the rise to power of Vladimir Putin. Based on countless hours of footage from the BBC's Moscow bureau (much of it never before seen), Curtis paints a vivid picture of a traumatized society. Over just fifteen years, Russians went from living under Communist oppression to living under capitalist anarchy and a failed experiment in democracy, only to wind up back under the thumb of a strongman.

This is one of Curtis's most masterful projects, which is timely and relevant in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The snapshots of Russian life are enlightening and frequently moving. We see workers, families, politicians, and soldiers, all trying to make sense of their situation. At its best, TraumaZone provides some insight into what it must have been like for people to see the world around them change so rapidly, with social structures that seemed eternal simply vanishing into thin air.

2 'The Power of Nightmares' (2004)

IMDb: 8.7/10

The Power of Nightmares is Curtis's definitive statement on the Bush era and the War on Terror. Consisting of three episodes, this series studies the rise of the neoconservative movement in the United States and its ideological battle with Islamic extremism. Provocatively, Curtis argues that there are some similarities between these seemingly polar opposite worldviews.

More than that, The Power of Nightmares is an exploration of the fear and uncertainty of the early 2000s. Curtis does a deep dive into the decades that led up to this, taking the viewer from 1960s Egypt and 1970s Afghanistan to the present day. The result is one of his most controversial docs, which ruffled many feathers on release. In this regard, it's similar to Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 9/11. While not everyone will concur with his conclusions, the film deserves praise for taking a critical eye to a lot of received wisdom about terrorism.

1 'The Century of the Self' (2002)

IMDb: 8.8/10

"Although we feel we are free, in reality, we - like the politicians - have become the slaves of our own desires." In The Century of the Self, Curtis argues that psychoanalysis has been used by governments and other powerful organizations to control the general public. He begins by looking at Sigmund Freud, the pioneer of the method, and critiquing his theories. Specifically, the film insists that Freud's ideas about human desires and the unconscious mind were harnessed to shape public opinion and behavior.

Subsequent episodes build on this thesis by looking at the work of Freud's daughter Anna, also a psychoanalyst, as well as the influence of PR consultant Edward Bernays. The segments on Bernays are particularly interesting, as he consciously drew on Freud's work to manipulate people. The Century of the Self is Curtis's harshest indictment of consumerism, which is all the more impactful because it conveys this through a collage of amazing visuals.

