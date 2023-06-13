Dog movies are usually the best and even better when animated. When thinking about pet-related movies we often think of the likes of Scooby Doo, Mr Peabody and Sherman – warm, comedic, and family-oriented features that tickle us on every watch. However, Genndy Tartakovsky, the genius behind Hotel Transylvania and Star Wars: Clone Wars, is set to flip the genre on its head with his latest R-rated feature Fixed, Variety has reported.

The adult animation feature will follow Bull, an average dog who discovers he’s going to be neutered in the morning. As the consequences of this life-changing event dawn on him, he decides to have one last adventure with his pack of best friends. Tartakovsky understands, “Some people might get uncomfortable." He further explains that back in 2010, when he pitched it to Sony, "we still needed a concept. Then, lightning struck. Right in that room, within five seconds, I went: ‘They find out one of their friends will get neutered!’ Everyone laughed and that was it.” The director admits that the goal was to make a “classic move,” adding

“Like ‘Lady and the Tramp’ or ‘101 Dalmatians,’ but rated R. If you can look past the balls and the buttholes, you will find a very sweet, charming, sincere story of friendship and romance.”

Who’s in the Cast of Fixed?

The movie will also celebrate the 2-D animation style, “It has become a lost art. These days, everything is computer-generated. It was my dream to do this,” Tartakovsky says. He counts The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up as his inspirations for Fixed. It has a delicious voice cast with impeccable comedic timing to bring the story to life. Adam Devine will play Bull, Idris Elba will play his buddy Rocco and Kathryn Hahn will play Bull’s love interest, Honey. Tells producer Michelle Murdocca, “When Kathryn decided to do it, she told us: ‘I want to be just like the guys. I don’t want to be the sweet girl in the background who doesn’t have any depth to her. Make her a little raunchier.’ Hiring her made this character come alive.”

Further rounding up the cast are Bobby Moynihan as Lucky, Fred Armisen as Fetch, Beck Bennett as Sterling, River Gallo as Frankie, and Michelle Buteau as Molasses. With such a talented cast and people behind the camera, Fixed is one feature to look out for. Currently, there’s no release date for the movie.