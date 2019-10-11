Adam Devine on ‘Jexi’, ‘The Righteous Gemstones’, and a Potential ‘Workaholics’ Movie

0

The new film Jexi is a twist on the classic jealous jilted lover – except this time, the person scorned by star Adam Devine is actually his cell phone assistant “Jexi” (voiced by Rose Byrne).

Collider Video’s Josh Macuga recently sat down with Devine, and was occasionally interrupted by the omnipresent smartphone herself. They talked about the perils of falling in love with technology, people who share their name with a smartphone assistant, and Macuga’s ever-present fear of robots.

Macuga also talked with Devine briefly about the possibility of a Workaholics movie. Many fans have asked for the Comedy Central series, which ended in 2017, to join the recent spate of television shows continuing in feature films (including Downton Abbey, El Camino, and the upcoming Rick Grimes film from The Walking Dead universe). Devine co-created the Workaholics series, which also served as the launchpad for Brittany Runs a Marathon star Jillian Bell.

The pair also talked about Devine’s current role on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, the dark comedy about a family of televangelists from creator and star Danny McBride. On the show Devine plays the youngest brother Kelvin, who ministers to young people through rock anthems and indoor trampoline parks with the help of his best friend and former Satanic cult member Keefe (Tony Cavalero).

Devine also helps create hypothetical listicles to interest the common reader, much like his Jexi character Phil does while working at a Buzzfeed-style website. They also talk about a memorable moment in the movie where Phil gets high with rapper Kid Cudi.

Watch the entertaining interview above for more tips from Adam and some judgey responses from Jexi herself. Written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore (Bad Moms, The Hangover), Jexi stars Devine, Alexandra Shipp, Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi, Wanda Sykes, Justin Hartley, and Michael Peña. Jexi is now in theaters.

