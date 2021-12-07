Everyone’s favorite Pitch Perfect villain is set to come back in his spinoff series, and star Adam DeVine is counting the days to be back on set in the role of Bumper Allen. Speaking with Collider’s Christina Radish about Season 2 of hit Danny McBride’s comedy The Righteous Gemstones, DeVine shared his excitement to be back in the Pitch Perfect universe and teased that the upcoming series will allow him to explore his character in depth.

When asked about the still-unnamed Pitch Perfect series focused on Bumper Allen, DeVine expressed his surprise with all the attention the franchise and his villainous character got since the first film’s release. The success of the 2012’s teenager musical comedy led to two sequels, in 2015 and 2017. Now, more than four years after the trilogy came to an end, and six since DeVine last showed up as Bumper Allen in Pitch Perfect 2, Peacock is reviving the franchise with a spinoff focused on the former villain.

The series announcement took fans by surprise. However, DeVine reveals that he was also shocked that Peacock wanted him to come back as Bumper Allen in his own solo series. In DeVine’s words:

“No way in hell did I think this was gonna be a thing that was gonna happen. I wouldn't have thought of it, in a million years, but I always loved playing that character. I never shot down or poo-pooed the idea. So, when that opportunity came around, I was like, 'I think this could be a really fun thing to try.' And so, we're already deep in the process. We have scripts coming out. At the top of the New Year, I'm gonna head off to Germany and become Bumper Allen once again.”

The Pitch Perfect series will take place several years after the original trilogy. The shows follow Bumper as he moves to Germany to revive his music career after one of his songs unexpectedly becomes a hit in Berlin. During the interview, DeVine underlined how the series is the perfect opportunity to flesh out the character. As DeVine puts it:

“I'm excited to see him grow a little bit. Bumper was pretty one-dimensional. He was just a maniac. And then, in the second movie, you see a little crack in the facade of a guy that is just so insecure that he has to put on this little Butterball of braggadocio. He's this little guy who's just singing and dancing and is way too intense for his own good, and obviously there's some underlying insecurity there. So, I'm excited to watch him. What happened in those seven or eight years between the last time we saw him to now. I'm assuming quite a bit. I'm really excited that the scripts are coming in great. Megan Amram, who was a producer on The Good Place and Parks and Rec, is showrunning the show and she's doing an amazing job. I'm excited to shoot that.”

DeVine will executive produce the series, alongside Pitch Perfect 2 director Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman for Brownstone Productions, and Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer for Gold Circle Films, both of whom produced all three Pitch Perfect films. There’s still no release date for the show, but we should hear more about the project soon since DeVine is getting ready to shoot in Germany. Stay tuned for our full interview with DeVine soon.

