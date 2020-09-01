Adam Driver to Star in Horror Thriller ’65’ from Producer Sam Raimi

Two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver is set to star in Sony’s contained horror thriller 65 from producer Sam Raimi and the writers of A Quiet Place.

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods will direct from their own original screenplay, which is said to feature a supernatural twist. Driver will play an opioid addict who has become a hopeless shadow of his former self. He’s involved in some kind of catastrophic accident, and the only other person to emerge from the crash is a 9-year-old girl who speaks a different language. The two of them must work together to survive.

Deadline reports that Raimi and Zainab Azizi will produce for Raimi Productions along with Debbie Liebling, while Beck and Woods will also produce via their new production company Beck/Woods. The duo have history with Raimi, having written and directed an episode of his Quibi series 50 States of Fright.

65 will go before cameras when Driver has a gap in his schedule, as he still has to finish shooting Ridley Scott‘s The Last Duel, which just restarted production. He has also signed on to co-star in Scott’s Gucci movie alongside Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Jared Leto. In addition to those projects, Driver is also set to star in Jeff Nichols‘ next movie Yankee Comandante.

Driver is coming off a banner year that saw him nominated for an Oscar for his incredible turn in Marriage Story. He also bid farewell to the Star Wars franchise with The Rise of Skywalker, and starred in Scott Z. Burns‘ drama The Report, as well as Jim Jarmusch‘s zombie comedy The Dead Don’t Die. Driver next stars opposite Marion Cotillard in Leos Carax‘s music-driven feature Annette. For more on Gucci, which will see Driver play Lady Gaga’s ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, click here.