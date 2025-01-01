Adam Driver will always be known for his role as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but several years after he put down his lightsaber for good, he also starred in another sci-fi flick that just got a major streaming update. Driver stars alongside Ariana Greenblatt in 65, the futuristic dinosaur adventure thriller that’s currently streaming on Netflix, but will leave the platform on January 7. While this was devastating news for a while, as it seems 65 had no new streaming home in sight, Hulu has swooped in to save the day and announced that the film will begin streaming on the platform on January 8. 65 earned scores of 36% from critics and 74% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed only $60 million worldwide on a $45 million budget.

65 was written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, and the film follows an astronaut (Driver) who crash lands on a mysterious planet (Earth) 65 million years ago when dinosaurs ruled the Earth. After their work on 65, Beck and Woods also teamed up to write and direct Heretic, the A24 horror film starring Hugh Grant that performed well at the box office with limited showings. The two also worked together in 2019 on Haunt, the slasher horror thriller starring Katie Stevens and Will Brittain, which was four years after they worked together on Nightlight, another slasher horror film starring Shelby Young and Chloe Bridges. The two have also been tapped to direct The Chiropractor, but details about the project are sparse at this time.

Adam Driver’s ‘65’ Co-Star Is Also a ‘Star Wars’ Icon

Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt are the primary stars of 65, and both have also spent time in another Galaxy Far, Far Away, Star Wars. Driver’s role as Kylo Ren throughout all three sequel trilogy movies is well known, but Greenblatt also joined the Star Wars universe last year, playing a young Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka’s Clone Wars flashbacks. Greenblatt had the chance to star alongside Hayden Christensen, a Star Wars icon best known for playing Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy, who also returned to reprise his role as the former Jedi turned Sith Lord.

65 stars Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt and was written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch 65 on Netflix before it leaves for Hulu on January 7.

WATCH ON NETFLIX