It's a big casting day in Hollywood, but this might be the biggest and juiciest story so far as James Gray has assembled a sensational leading trio for his crime drama thriller, as per an exclusive report by Deadline. The outlet is reporting that Oscar nominee Adam Driver, Emmy and Tony winner Jeremy Strong and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway have all signed on to Gray's next film, Paper Tiger, which is set to go out for sale at next week's American Film Market. The genre is reminiscent of Gray's previous gritty and grounded thrillers Little Odessa and We Own The Night. The movie is set to begin shooting in the first quarter of 2025.

As per the Deadline report, the film is based on an original screenplay by Gray and centers on two brothers chasing the American Dream. Their ambitions soon entangle them in a seemingly lucrative scheme, only for it to spiral into a perilous world of corruption and violence. As they struggle to protect themselves and their family from the ruthless grip of the Russian "Mafiya," their close bond starts to fracture, and betrayal, which was once considered to be utterly unimaginable, soon becomes a chilling reality.

Where Do I Know the Cast of 'Paper Tiger' From?

Driver has received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations, two Oscar nods and a Tony Award nomination too. He is best known for his role as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel series, but his many impressive credits include projects as varied as Marriage Story, BlacKkKlansman, Girls, 65, Paterson, Annette, House of Gucci and Ferrari. He will next be seen in Father, Mother, Sister, Brother and can currently be seen on stage at the Lortel Theater in Hold On To Me Darling.

Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony winner Strong is currently starring in Ali Abbasi's drama The Apprentice, in which he plays Roy Cohn, the mentor to a young Donald Trump. Strong is best known for his iconic role as the eldest boy Kendall Roy in HBO's critical darling Succession, and he is currently shooting Scott Cooper’s upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Hathaway, a winner of an Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy, is best known for her roles in Les Misérables, The Dark Knight Rises, Brokeback Mountain, The Devil Wears Prada, and most recently The Idea of You. She will next reprise her role as Princess Mia Thermopolis in Disney's The Princess Diaries 3.

