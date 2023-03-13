Adam Driver is a very serious actor. That’s the general perception of the guy and not for nonsensical reasons. Driver largely inhabits gravely serious movies, like Silence, Marriage Story, or The Last Duel. These are projects from acclaimed auteurs tackling incredibly weighty material and they’ve become synonymous with Driver’s work as a performer. To be sure, Driver is skilled at gravitas and he’s certainly up to the task of handling the kind of complicated storylines and themes that other actors may avoid out of fear. But that’s not the only area where he’s skilled as a performer. Driver’s also a gifted comedic actor, he’s got an incredible skill set for handling absurd material. It’s high time Hollywood afforded him more opportunities to just cut loose and be goofy.

Adam Driver Has Always Been Ridiculous

Image Via Entertainment One

My first two encounters with Adam Driver as an actor immediately put him on my radar as a talent to watch. The first of these encounters was with Inside Llewyn Davis, where he has a small but unforgettable part as a musician who utters the words “OUTER! SPACE!” repeatedly to consistently hysterical effect. Months later, I encountered the trailer to the romantic comedy What If, a Daniel Radcliffe/Zoe Kazan star vehicle that featured Driver in a supporting role. Somebody at CBS Films marketing seemed to know how distinctive Driver was since he gets to open the What If trailer by plopping a tray full of nachos down on a table before sitting down and proclaiming “I just had sex and I’m about to eat NACHOS!”

That kind of confident tomfoolery is worlds away from Driver's subsequent work in projects like Marriage Story or The Report, but my gateway drug into this actor’s world was by seeing him as someone gifted with comedy. Many members of the general public also got introduced to Driver through humorous means, since his first big acting role was portraying the character Adam Sackler in the dark comedy/drama Girls. His big breakthrough role on the small screen gave him some hefty material to work with, but also some punchlines and darkly comical scenarios to wade through.

From the very beginning, Driver was showing an affinity for comedy. Before Star Wars: The Force Awakens took him to the next level of notoriety, that seemed to be an area he was regularly interested in given his small roles in comedies like Gayby, notable parts in indie comedies like While We're Young, and being part of the ensemble cast of This Is Where I Leave You, a feature haling from The Internship director Shawn Levy. Driver was always gravitating towards comedy in his earliest years as an actor. Thankfully, he wasn’t just showing up for comedy parts and then awkwardly stumbling through them. In this patch of his career and certain later roles, Driver also showed he was a perfect fit for the world of wacky comedies.

Why Is Adam Driver so Good in Comedies?

Paradoxically, what makes Adam Driver so good as a comedic performer is that he doesn’t act like somebody mugging for the camera to score laughs. The vast majority of his humorous performances are played straight-faced, with the humor coming from Driver’s serious demeanor juxtaposing with the situations he’s navigating. Take that “OUTER! SPACE!” delivery in Inside Llewyn Davis, in which Driver delivers those two words in the most ridiculous cartoony voice possible before reverting to his character’s withdrawn physicality. These sudden bursts of musical silliness from such an otherwise melancholy fellow are incredibly funny.

Similarly, in Steven Soderbergh's 2017 Logan Lucky, Driver’s performance as Clyde Logan sees the actor as a much more understated person compared to his co-stars. However, Clyde Logan’s comparatively subdued personality just makes the various humorous affectations of the character, like the pronunciation of “Cauliflower” or lines about the way his brother makes breakfast, all the more hysterical. Whether he’s in Silence or Logan Lucky, Driver lends a sense of palpable conviction and humanity to his characters. However, in comedies, that talent can be utilized for hilarious purposes. It’s unfailingly funny to see someone remain steadfast and weighty even when talking to famed criminal Joe Bang (Daniel Craig).

Adam Driver Killed It as a 'Saturday Night Live' Host

Image Via NBC

Nowhere is this trait in Driver’s acting style better utilized, though, than in Driver’s trio of stints hosting Saturday Night Live. People ranging from Willem Dafoe to Russell Crowe to Steven Seagal have all demonstrated that being a notable name above movie posters isn’t enough to make you a good Saturday Night Live host. Sometimes, it’s just not in an actor’s wheelhouse to be adept at performing live comedy, or, in the case of Seagal, these confines can just reaffirm the innate shortcomings of an actor.

But Driver has excelled in his trio of Saturday Night Live hosting gigs by taking a cue from his work in Inside Llewyn Davis and Logan Lucky and taking the most ridiculous material incredibly seriously. Nowhere is this better exemplified than in a 2018 sketch entitled “Career Day,” in which Driver, lathered in prosthetics and old-age makeup, plays the elderly oil baron Abraham H. Parnassus. Though he’s playing a character with such a kooky name and surrounded by performers like Pete Davidson who can’t help but crack up (can you blame them?), Driver plays this rageful oil baron with 100% seriousness - and that's exactly what makes it so hilarious.

If Driver was asked to play a Daniel Plainview knock-off in a dark drama, the performance would be similarly forceful to what he does with Abraham H. Parnassus. The only difference here is that Driver is asked to handle lines about his character being placed in a pizza oven when he was born. Such dialogue is made extra hysterical by the whirlwind of anger Driver lends each word. By the time he’s ending his screentime yelling to a deceased rival about how he took that man’s daughter and “filled her belly with my festering seed,” Driver’s got you on the floor laughing. He also obliterates any doubts that he can't handle such farcical comedy in the span of one sketch.

Give Adam Driver More Comedy Roles!

Image Via HBO

Comedy movies aren’t exactly in high demand these days among major studios, but it’s high time we made one that Adam Driver can headline. Throughout his career, Driver has shown a knack for handling wacky material with the same level of commitment he brought to works like Marriage Story or BlacKkKlansman. Even in those weightier works, Driver often nails moments of comedy that really lets his characters come alive as multi-dimensional people.

These kinds of gifts have made projects like Logan Lucky a riot and a trio of Saturday Night Live episodes standout installments. It’s a trait Driver should really get way more opportunities to embrace, particularly in the confines of a feature-length comedy movie. For the good of this actor and the benefit of moviegoers everywhere, give Adam Driver more goofy nonsense to appear in.