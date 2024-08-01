The Big Picture Adam Driver returns to theater in the off-Broadway revival of Hold on to Me Darling as country singer Strings McCrane.

Limited 13-week engagement tickets may sell out fast. Previews start on September 2.

Driver trained at Juilliard and has a history of stage performances, including Broadway. This revival marks his return to theater after a five-year hiatus.

Kylo Ren Adam Driver is heading to The Great White Way. The two-time Academy Award nominee will be taking center stage as the lead in the off-Broadway revival of Kenneth Lonergan’s play, Hold on to Me Darling. The storyline follows Driver’s character, a country music singer known as Strings McCrane. When tragedy strikes and his mother passes away unexpectedly, Strings sets down his set of strings and leaves the life of superstardom to return to the slower life he left behind in Tennessee. It’s there that he’ll learn even small town life can get complicated in the production that’s billed as a tragicomedy.

It certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to us if tickets for Driver’s limited 13-week engagement will sell-out fast so audiences will want to pay attention to the official website of the Lucille Lortel Theatre for more information. Previews start on September 24 with opening night set for October 16. Right now, the rest of the cast hasn’t been revealed but we know who will be running things behind-the-scenes of Driver’s latest stage performance. Included will be scenic designer Walt Spangler, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, costume designer Suttirat Larlarb, and sound designer David Van Tiegham. The play’s director, Lonergan, has a solid streak of hits following him as the Tony-winning playwright of This is Our Youth, Lobby Hero and The Waverly Gallery. On film, Lonergan’s penmanship can be seen in Manchester by the Sea, the Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams-led film for which the scribe won an Academy Award for his work.

Adam Driver’s Return to Theatre

Hold on to Me Darling is far from the first time that Driver has appeared on the stages of Broadway. Before landing his life changing role in HBO’s Girls, the actor was a man of the stage, having been professionally trained during his time at Juilliard. Over the last 15 years, Driver has performed in front of audiences as a cast member of such productions as Slipping, The Forest, Mrs. Warren’s Profession, Angels in America, and more. Hold on to Me Darling marks Driver’s return to Broadway after a five-year hiatus with his previous work displayed in the 2019 revival of Burn This under the direction of Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening).

On the big screen, Driver will soon be spotted alongside a stacked cast in Francis Ford Coppola’s return to filmmaking with Megalopolis. He’s also attached to Jim Jarmusch’s upcoming anthology feature, Father, Mother, Sister, Brother which has yet to set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.