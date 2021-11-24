In addition, he talked about doing 'SNL', why he loves Jim Jarmusch’s 'Paterson', Noah Baumbach’s next movie, 'White Noise,' and the craft of acting.

With director Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Adam Driver about making the true crime story. Inspired by the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, House of Gucci tells the events that lead Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) to hire a hitman to shoot and kill, her then ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (Driver). Rounding out the all-star cast is Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, Camille Cottin, and Salma Hayek. The script was written by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna.

During the interview, Driver talked about why working with Ridley Scott is like doing theater, the way Ridley Scott works with multiple cameras and very few takes, how every actor in House of Gucci works a different way on set, what it was like working with Lady Gaga and seeing her commitment to the role up close, his reaction when he first saw Jared Leto on set in his makeup, and more. In addition, he talked about doing SNL, why he loves Jim Jarmusch’s Paterson, Noah Baumbach’s next movie, White Noise, and the craft of acting.

As a fan of Adam Driver’s work, it was interesting hearing him talk about his process as an actor and how he’s always trying to chase perfection in a performance. Watch what he had to say in the player above and below is a list of exactly what we talked about.

Adam Driver

If someone has never seen anything he’s done what is the first thing he wants them to watch?

What do I need to do to get him to do more episodes of Saturday Night Live because every episode has been so good?

Why he loves Jim Jarmusch’s Paterson.

Why the way Ridley Scott works with multiple cameras and few takes is something he loves.

How working with Scott is set up like doing theater with all the cameras on set.

How Scott’s process is so different than the way Driver likes to work.

How he just wrapped on Noah Baumbach’s White Noise and how he likes to do a lot of takes.

How every actor in House of Gucci worked a different way.

What was his reaction when he first saw Jared Leto on set and in his makeup?

What was it like working with Lady Gaga and seeing her commitment to the role up close?

