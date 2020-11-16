All season long, John Oliver has been thirsting for Adam Driver on Last Week Tonight, and now Adam Driver has something to say about it.

Sunday night’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season finale got a surprise visit from Adam Driver, who, dare I say, made this Season 7 send-off even better than expected. Last Week Tonight’s most recent season was a particularly grueling one. Over the course of 30 new episodes, Oliver broke down everything from the COVID-19 pandemic (multiple times), the issues around the United States Postal Service, the 2020 presidential election, and much more. It’s been a hell of a year and nobody knows that better than Oliver.

So, for the final segment of the Season 7 finale, Oliver spiced things up with a closer that was equal parts poignant and funny. The segment kicked off with Oliver returning to a favorite bit: Ogling Driver as the very attractive and talented human being that he is. Oliver’s praises of the Star Wars star were interrupted by the actual Driver, who had a bone to pick with the Last Week Tonight host. For the next few minutes, Driver tried to set Oliver straight on why he doesn’t want to be objectified by Oliver. It was such a surprising cameo (Driver doesn’t usually make a schticky appearance like this) that once the glee wore off, Driver was already suggesting Oliver maybe leave his all-consuming void and go get some fresh air. Surely going outside and taking a breather would be better for the soul than, say, getting caught in a loop where you go from picking apart Donald Trump’s behavior post-election to giving Driver the love eyes? The entire bit was worth it if only because it culminated in Oliver encouraging Driver to tell him to go outside as if he were giving an order, which Driver translated as: “Explore the fuckin’ space, you hollow-boned Mr. Bean cosplayer. Look around you, you unbaked gingerbread boy.”

Oliver took Driver up on that suggestion and, in the closing minutes of Last Week Tonight Season 7. Oliver guided us from his desk in the void that we’d grown comfortable seeing him operate within to the outside world. As he moved, he spoke to us about just how hectic a year it had been. In doing so, the Sorkin-esque walk-and-talk became a great way to release pressure that has built up at a steady, unmanageable pace over the course of the year. And, in a truly cathartic twist, Oliver symbolically blew this year up in an effort to truly free us. How perfect.

All episodes of Last Week Tonight Season 7 are now available to stream on HBO Max. You can watch the final segment of the Season 7 finale below. Get even more HBO Max updates here.

