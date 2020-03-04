Watch: Ben Affleck Tearfully Recounts Adam Driver’s ‘Star Wars’ Gift to His Son

In objectively today’s most wholesome news, we’re happy to provide further proof that incredibly talented half-giant Adam Driver is a treasure who needs to be protected at all costs. The most recent Driver update comes courtesy of Ben Affleck, who is currently working with the Oscar nominee on the period piece The Last Duel, co-written by Affleck, Matt Damon, and Nicole Holofcener and directed by Ridley Scott. Sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel, Affleck revealed that he just happened to mention to Driver that his son is a massive Star Wars fan.

“My son knows that I do movies that are kind of fake and his mom does movies and that’s all pretend, but he also knows that Star Wars is real,” Affleck said. “There’s guys out there fighting the Emperor and that job needs to get done. I can do my fake bullshit, and some people can do an important job.”

A mad rush from The Last Duel production in France back home to L.A. for his son’s surprise birthday party left Affleck present-less. Luckily, Driver had recorded a video in-character as Kylo Ren, along with sending a few gifts of his own along with a signed card from the Star Wars character.

Here’s how Affleck tearfully told it:

“I had to show up to my son’s party with no gift for him. It was like this sort of sinking, awful feeling. And then he goes, ‘But, Adam heard you say it was your son’s birthday. He called your assistant, got your address, sent some presents and signed a card and picture from Kylo Ren. And I took those presents, went to that surprise party, watched him open all his other presents. I said, ‘Sam, my presents didn’t get here in time, but I did get a present from someone who really wanted to make sure you had a gift’…I played him a video of Kylo Ren. It was an incredibly moving and powerful moment. Adam made me a hero to my kid and I will never, ever, ever forget it.”

Affleck concluded by noting Driver’s gesture “meant the fucking world to me.”

Check out the interview with Affleck below (the Star Wars story stars around the 7:45 mark).