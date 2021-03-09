Ridley Scott directs “Signore e Signora Gucci” in one of the most anticipated films of 2021.

Lady Gaga just shared a lovely couple photo of her and Adam Driver in a behind-the-scenes look at House of Gucci. She and Driver are currently in Italy filming the latest Ridley Scott movie, and this is our first look at the two Oscar-nominated performers in character.

The film follows the events and aftermath of the murder of famous Italian designer Maurizio Gucci (Driver) by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga). Rounding out the cast is Al Pacino as lado Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, and Jack Huston and Reeve Carney in unspecified roles.

The film is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. Reggiani was tried and convicted of ordering Gucci’s murder in 1998, sentenced to 29 years in prison. The trial received a great deal of publicity, and Reggiani became known as a classic “black widow.” British-Italian writer Roberto Bentivegna makes his feature film debut with the adaptation of this thrilling true story. Scott is joined by producers Giannina Scott and Kevin J. Walsh.

Gaga’s description dubs the two “Signore e Signora Gucci.” Both performers look absolutely stunning in a pair of knits and a chic fur hat on Gaga. By the looks of the costuming (snow pants on Driver) and the beautiful wintery background, we can gather that there may be a snow or ski scene in House of Gucci. And, naturally, the outfits give us a brief glimpse at what will surely be an overstuffed extravaganza of 80s couture looks. Based on what we know of the real-life events, Driver looks fittingly unsuspecting as Gucci, while Gaga gives an enigmatic smirk foreshadowing the ordered assassination to come.

Combined with the reputation of the director and the rest of the cast, House of Gucci is easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. Since they’re suckers for transformations and historical events, Driver and Gaga are sure to be on the shortlist for Oscar nominations, following their brilliant (and Oscar-nominated) turns in Marriage Story and A Star Is Born respectively. Notably, this also marks Gaga’s return to film after Bradley Cooper's critically acclaimed 2018 remake. This project probably hits close to home for Gaga too, since as we all know, she’s “just an Italian girl from New York.”

House of Gucci is currently set to release in theaters on November 24, 2021. See the picture below.

