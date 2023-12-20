The Big Picture Adam Driver praises Francis Ford Coppola's self-financed film Megalopolis, calling it the best shooting experience he's ever had.

Coppola's financial freedom allowed him to have complete control over the film and make his own decisions.

Driver describes Megalopolis as wild, imaginative, epic, and bold, expressing his excitement for audiences to see it.

Francis Ford Coppola is known the world over for making several of the top cinematic masterpieces of all time. Of course, he’s known for the Godfather trilogy, but his resume also includes such classics as Apocalypse Now, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and The Rainmaker. It’s been over a decade since the masterful filmmaker delivered audiences with a fresh piece of art, but his vision will soon grace screens again in his star-studded sci-fi drama, Megalopolis. The production is a passion project for the director, as he’s been dreaming of its arrival since the 1980s, and, despite a handful of setbacks, filming finally wrapped back in March. While speaking with Collider’s Steve Weintraub for his upcoming turn as the titular character in Michael Mann’s Ferrari, Adam Driver, who leads the cast of Coppola’s Megalopolis, shared what puts the film on another level.

Like most things in life, Driver says the big difference between this and any other project he’s been tied to comes down to the cash flow. “Because he financed it himself, it made the shooting process one of the best experiences, if not the best shooting experience, I’ve ever had,” Driver explains, saying, “There was no excess conversation, there were no people robbing from Peter to pay Paul.” And, according to the Star Wars actor, financial freedom was just the beginning. Because he wasn’t relying on the contents of someone else’s wallet, Coppola had all the space imaginable to make his own decisions.

“It felt like he was in control of the movie that he wanted to make and that was it,” Driver said, adding,

“It felt like, ‘Oh, this is how movies should be.’ And he is the most generous, philosophical person that I know. I loved that process and making it with him. I love talking to him.”

Adam Driver is Stoked For Audiences to See What Megalopolis Has In Store

Although his time with Weintraub was winding down, Driver wanted to squeeze in a tease and a slice of intrigue for fans about what they can expect from Megalopolis. “The movie is wild,” he says, “It’s so imaginative and big and epic, and it’s bold. It takes a risk, and I couldn’t be more excited by it.” With no release window yet revealed, Weintraub couldn’t help but ask the House of Gucci star if he had seen any footage from the production. “Mhmm, yeah,” Driver said in confirmation of at least catching bits and pieces of the film before neither confirming nor denying fully immersing himself in a rough cut. “I will not say. I’ll stop there,” he said with a laugh, “But it’s amazing.”

Who Else is In Megalopolis?

The cast list for Megalopolis goes on and on featuring some of the biggest names in the biz, including Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Shia LaBeouf (Holes), Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland), Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Jason Schwartzman (Moonrise Kingdom), Dustin Hoffman (Tootsie), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), and so many more.

Learn everything we know about Megalopolis in our official guide and stay tuned for more information surrounding the production’s release date. Watch the trailer for Driver’s upcoming flick, Ferrari, below and see it when it races into theaters on December 25.

Ferrari Set in the summer of 1957, with Enzo Ferrari's auto empire in crisis, the ex-racer turned entrepreneur pushes himself and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy. Release Date December 25, 2023 Director Michael Mann Cast Shailene Woodley , Adam Driver , Sarah Gadon , Penelope Cruz Runtime 130 minutes Main Genre Biography Genres Biography , Drama , History Writers Troy Kennedy Martin , Brock Yates

