More parties are coming to the defense of director Francis Ford Coppola amidst reports of disarray on the set of his upcoming sci-fi epic Megalopolis. This time, it's topliner, Adam Driver, who is debunking claims of a problematic shooting experience.

In a statement obtained by IndieWire, Driver pushed back against a recent report that shooting on Megalopolis had been plagued by problems since it began production in Atlanta this past fall. The report claimed that a source described Megalopolis - which has indeed lost crucial creative talent in the past weeks, including its supervising art director and production designer - as "absolute madness, being on set." The report additionally described the film, which is being self-financed by Coppola, as being over budget and having "descended into chaos." However, Driver denied these reports, saying in his statement, "All good here! Not sure what set you’re talking about! I don’t recognize that one! I’ve been on sets that were chaotic and this one is far from it." Driver added:

“The environment that’s being created by Francis, is one of focus and inspiration. As of now, we’re on schedule, making our days, and honestly, it’s been one of the best shooting experiences I’ve had. Our crew is fast and inventive, our costume department is on point, the actors are incredible and willing, and Francis is one of the most insightful and caring people to work with. I’m very proud to be making this movie with him, and them, and though I haven’t interviewed everyone, I can confidently say that that’s the general attitude on set."

Image via Sony Pictures

Driver also addressed the issue of the departures from the film, and how they were taken out of context:

"Yes, it is true that the art department resigned and VFX were let go. Not all departments find cohesion on films and rather than suffer through and making decisions that leave a lasting impression on the film, people quit, get fired, or part ways ... The only madness I’ve observed is that more productions aren’t allowed to be as creatively wild and experimentally focused, precisely because someone else is paying for it."

Driver, who has been attached to the film's lead role since May 2022, made his remarks alongside Coppola himself, who similarly decried the report's claims and said the production was "on schedule and on budget, and that’s what is important to me." Another source on the film also corroborated this, saying that Megalopolis' costs were still under $100 million, nowhere close to the $120 million Coppola reportedly put up for the project.

For Coppola, having an A-list actor like Driver back up his film is probably a good sign, considering Megalopolis has been somewhat of a passion project for the iconic director. Coppola's decades-long effort to get the film made has become the stuff of legend, and the man behind The Godfather and Apocalypse Now reportedly abandoned the idea of the film multiple times after he couldn't get any studios onboard, before eventually deciding to finance the project himself.

Besides Driver, Megalopolis stars an ensemble cast including Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, Shia LaBeouf, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman and more. Plot details remain razor thin, but the film will reportedly follow a New York artiste looking to transform the city after an apocalyptic event. Coppola also wrote the screenplay in addition to directing, and is producing alongside Michael Bederman through Coppola's production company American Zoetrope.

No release window for Megalopolis has been announced.