After breaking out with the HBO series Girls, Adam Driver almost immediately dipped his toes in the world of blockbuster films, starring as the antihero Kylo Ren in three Star Wars sequels. But he never quit his roots. The actor can currently be seen in Megalopolis, the epic science fiction drama film by director Francis Ford Coppola. The movie opened this past weekend to divisive reviews and tragic box office response, concluding an unconnected quartet of long-gestating passion projects that Driver has starred in for legendary filmmakers. All four films, unfortunately, didn’t work at the box office, despite a collective wait of decades between them.

Megalopolis hasn’t even cracked the $5 million mark yet at the domestic box office. The movie was first conceived by Coppola back in the 1970s, when he was in the midst of delivering an all-time run that included The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, Apocalypse Now, and The Conversation. A sweeping parable about greed, consumerism, and corruption, Megalopolis was deemed too esoteric to warrant the kind of budget that Coppola needed, and the filmmaker eventually ended up self-financing the project. He did this, in part, by selling off a stake in his wine empire. The movie reportedly cost $120 million to produce.

But before appearing in Megalopolis, Driver had already starred in a trio of long-in-the-works passion projects for filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese, Terry Gilliam, and Michael Mann. He appeared alongside Andrew Garfield in Scorsese’s Silence — an adaptation of Shūsaku Endō’s novel of the same name. Scorsese had been developing the project since the early 1990s, and it eventually debuted in 2016. The movie earned excellent reviews, but under-performed commercially, grossing just $7 million domestically against a reported production budget of around $50 million.

Driver is a Savior for Auteur Filmmakers

In 2018, Driver starred alongside Jonathan Pryce in Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, a project that actually began filming several years ago with Johnny Depp in Driver’s role, before being canceled for a variety of reasons. Gilliam’s efforts to get the movie off the ground resulted in one of the greatest documentaries about filmmaking ever made: Lost in La Mancha. The Man Who Killed Don Quixote went through several hurdles even after Driver had signed on, and had earned the reputation of being a cursed project by the time it eventually debuted. It grossed less than half-a-million domestically, and earned mixed reviews.

Just last year, Driver starred in Mann's Ferrari, an unconventional biopic of Enzo Ferrari, which was produced on a budget of $90 million. Mann had been trying to get the film off the ground for over two decades. Ferrari opened to positive reviews, but earned just $18 million domestically. Which means that the cumulative domestic box office of these four films is currently around $30 million. It's the only blot on what is otherwise an extremely rare achievement that any actor should be proud of.