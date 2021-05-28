He can control the Force, but did you know he's got pipes?

Adam Driver keeps showing us that he can do absolutely anything, as his voice is featured in the first official single for Annette, the upcoming musical film co-written by Ron and Russell Mael of the band Sparks. The new single, “So May We Start," also features Marion Cotillard, who’ll co-star with Driver in Leos Carax's new film.

Annette is a strange experiment, as it was first conceived as a new album by Sparks until it became a movie after the musicians discussed the story with Carax at 2013’s Cannes Film Festival. All of the film’s original soundtrack is composed by Sparks, with the movie cast featured as additional voices and Carax himself contributing to the lyrics.

In Annette, Driver plays stand-up comedian Henry who falls in love with internationally famous opera soprano Ann (Cotillard) in contemporary Los Angeles. The couple’s life is forever changed when their daughter, Annette, is born with a mysterious gift. The cryptic plot description is not made more clear by the movie’s first trailer, which doesn’t reveal exactly how Annette is special. However, the charm and style of Carax are printed all over the footage released so far, making this a must-see for any film lover.

Annette was supposed to open 2020’s Cannes Film Festival, almost missing the prestigious opportunity after the festival was canceled due to the pandemic. In order to give the movie all the attention it deserves, the Cannes Film Festival will feature Annette as the opening movie in this year’s event. Annette is the sixth feature of Carax’s career and his first work in English.

“So May We Start” is available on all the main music streaming platforms, such as Spotify and Apple Music. Check out the full list by clicking on this link. You can also listen to the song below:

