The Big Picture Adam Driver returns to Saturday Night Live with Olivia Rodrigo as his musical guest on December 9.

This will mark Driver's fourth time hosting the sketch comedy series.

Kate McKinnon will host the following week with Billie Eilish as the musical guest on December 16.

Adam Driver is set to host an episode of Saturday Night Live for the fourth time in his career, with Olivia Rodrigo joining him as the musical guest. It was announced on Twitter that the Marriage Story actor will return to the historic late night program on December 9, as the holiday season quickly approaches. The pair will be followed the next week by host Kate McKinnon, accompanied by musical guest Billie Eilish.

Driver gained pop culture fame when he was cast to play Ben Solo/Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, serving as the main antagonist in two out of the three installments of the story. He's also been involved in prestigious projects, such as Silence and the upcoming Ferrari, where he will tell the story of how one of the most iconic companies in racing almost disappeared decades ago. The actor has been nominated for two Academy Awards, as well as Tony Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards and SAG Awards, and has won many accolades for his role in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story.

Rodrigo followed a very different trajectory as an artist, first establishing herself as an actor in television series such as High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Over the last couple of years, Rodrigo became one of the biggest pop stars in the world, releasing instant hits such as "Driver's License" and "Vampire". Driver and Rodrigo will be followed the next week by McKinnon, who will be joined by Eilish as her musical guest on the December 16 episode.

Adam Driver Returns to Host Saturday Night Live

Driver will host Saturday Night Live for the first time since 2020, a month after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit the big screen and a couple of months before the industry was shut down due to the start of the pandemic. He previously served as host of the series in 2016 and 2018, and by hosting a fourth episode, he comes very close to joining a very special club. The Saturday Night Live "Five-Timers" club was established in 1990, when Tom Hanks realized he'd been invited to the program plenty of times. Only celebrities such as Justin Timberlake and Dwayne Johnson have reached the milestone, and now Driver will be one gig away from crossing the line.

Full episodes of Saturday Night Live are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

SNL Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature Weekend Update segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.



Release Date October 11, 1975 Cast Kenan Thompson, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy Rating TV-14 Seasons 49

Watch on Peacock