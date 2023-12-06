The Big Picture Adam Driver returns to SNL this weekend for his highly anticipated fourth time hosting.

Known for his versatile range, Driver puts on a dramatic face and shoes in his latest SNL promo.

Olivia Rodrigo will join Driver as the musical guest.

After a fun week that saw Emma Stone join the five timers club on Saturday Night Live, Adam Driver is set to return making his highly anticipated return with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. The Star Wars actor’s known for his versatile range and, in the latest SNL promo, ahead of his fourth time hosting the show, Driver puts on his best dramatic face and shoes to get into character.

In the quick 25-second promo Driver dives into what it means to play a character in front of a mirror. He’s all serious, but he quickly remembers what show he’s on with the camera quickly revealing that Driver’s wearing clown shoes. With clown horn noises accompanying him, the actor couldn’t have said it better himself, “this is going to be hilarious”. While Driver doesn’t have a ton of time to establish his killer sense of comedic timing, he doesn’t need long to remind us that he’s one of the greatest SNL hosts of the last decade.

