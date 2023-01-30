Adam Driver, the Academy-Award-nominated actor for films such as Marriage Story and BlacKkKlansman, has suited up to appear in a Super Bowl ad dedicated to Squarespace, a software provider for website building. The peculiar feature of this ad is the supporting cast, who are all also Adam Driver in a fancy suit. In the short commercial, Driver is seen discussing the experience of working in a production where he can deliver all of the performances involved, whether you're dealing with a character who is hard to work with, or another character floating around in a harness.

“I couldn’t be happier to do this commercial with Squarespace and for the Super Bowl,” the Star Wars actor mentioned in an interview with Rolling Stone. “The cast alone was reason to do this.” Driver, who recently denied the controversy surrounding the production of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, can be seen performing different, amusing tasks throughout the ad, with the fascinating quality of the short being how well the multiple Adams mix together in a single environment. While it might be easy to see through many versions of the same person in a still frame, the ad gets increasingly bolder by displaying the Drivers walking around in a single line or directly interacting with each other in an office.

Driver can be seen next in Scott Beck and Ryan Wood's 65, which released a new trailer last week. In the movie, Driver plays Mills, a soldier who is traveling through space looking for a new world. When his ship crashes, Mills believes he is stranded on an alien planet, when he actually crashed on Earth, sixty-five million years ago. While the time jump is obviously unexplained for now, the premise of a futuristic Adam Driver fighting dinosaurs is the selling hook of the film, which will release in theaters on March 17.

After playing Adam Sackler in the 2012 comedy television series Girls, Driver became famous worldwide due to his performance as Ben Solo/Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Besides being a villain (who later became an anti-hero) in the galaxy far, far, away, the actor has found plenty of success in his career, earning nominations for multiple Academy Awards, as well as multiple Primetime Emmy Awards. Driver will also star in Michael Mann's Ferrari, a biopic following the life of Italian entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the famous car manufacturer.

You can watch the Squarespace ad starring Adam Driver below: