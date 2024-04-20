The Big Picture Though Adam Driver is known for his more serious roles today, the actor has a comedic background, notably appearing in Girls and This Is Where I Leave You.

In This Is Where I Leave You, Driver plays the youngest of four siblings returning home for their father's funeral.

Driver's effortless charisma and dedicated comedic performance helps elevate this underrated gem.

There aren’t many actors working today who seem to have the same ambition as Adam Driver. Despite only emerging as a star within the last decade, Driver has already worked with such acclaimed filmmakers as Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Terry Gilliam, Martin Scorsese, and Francis Ford Coppola. Although his final appearance as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy ended on a disappointing note, Driver has shown an incredible amount of foresight in the projects he chooses to attach himself to. This makes it all the more interesting that, prior to his mainstream breakout in the Star Wars series, Driver appeared in the star-studded dramedy, This Is Where I Leave You, from director Shawn Levy.

This Is Where I Leave You does not feel like a typical role for Driver. While he generally appears in high-minded arthouse films by prestigious filmmakers, This Is Where I Leave You is a fairly straightforward crowd pleaser that toes the fine line between being silly and schmaltzy. Nonetheless, it’s certainly one of Levy’s better efforts, and represents a style of old-fashioned sentimentality that the industry rarely produces anymore. Although the film itself has its flaws, Driver’s committed comedic performance makes This Is Where I Leave You an underrated gem.

What Is ‘This Is Where I Leave You’ About?

Based on the novel of the same name by Jonathan Tropper, This Is Where I Leave You centers on a group of adult siblings who reunite following their father’s abrupt death. The loss hits each of the main characters at a radically different point in their life. Jason Bateman’s Judd Altman is suffering from a mid-life crisis after discovering that his wife Quinn (Abigail Spencer) is having an affair; Wendy (Tina Fey) is caring for her ex-boyfriend Horry (Timothy Olyphant), who suffered from a traumatic brain injury; Paul (Corey Stoll) is struggling to balance his personal and professional responsibilities upon the revelation that his wife Annie (Kathryn Hahn) wants a child. Compared to these serious issues, Driver’s character Phillip is essentially in a state of arrested development. He has never fully had to grow up or wrestle with the responsibilities of adulthood.

Phillip’s failure to take the situation seriously is evident through his hilarious first appearance in the film; he shows up to his own father’s funeral in an expensive car, and flaunts his new girlfriend Tracy (Connie Britton) in an attempt to make his siblings jealous. Driver captures the persona of an irresponsible man-child who has never faced consequences for his actions; considering the amount of mature and intense roles that he has played, Driver’s This Is Where I Leave You performance is a unique one. Nonetheless, it’s to his credit that Phillip never feels like a caricature. There’s a sense of history to the character as Phillip gradually becomes adjusted to his family.

Although the film is broadly a heartwarming comedy about siblings reuniting, Driver shows his dramatic capabilities when This Is Where I Leave You hits its more serious moments. Driver has a unique way of characterizing Phillip’s means of coping with his father’s death. He uses his snarky, aggressive attitude as a means of distracting himself from the reality that he won't be able to rely upon his father’s guidance anymore. While Phillip intentionally puts up barriers so that he won’t have to open up to anyone, he gets some genuinely sincere moments with Judd as they take part in their father’s funeral procession. Although the film risks being saccharine at points, Driver still retains a sarcastic demeanor and an effortless charisma that draws viewers in and ensures the story never gets too downbeat.

Adam Driver Elevates His Co-Stars in ‘This Is Where I Leave You'

One of the unique qualities of This Is Where I Leave You is that it casts actors primarily known for their comedic abilities in more serious roles. While Bateman would later earn acclaim for his darker turns in The Gift and the Netflix series Ozark, This Is Where I Leave You was certainly a more sensitive role than he had ever played before. Driver’s dramatic background inspires his co-stars to dig deeper into their characters, and strengthens the ensemble as a whole. Bateman is given the opportunity to show Judd’s compassion and resilience as a sibling when he offers Phillip advice after he falls into a spiral of depression. While Phillip has come to view himself as the family’s “screw up,” Judd offers him the sort of guidance that their father is no longer there to give.

Although he adds a surprising amount of dramatic depth to the narrative, Driver’s best moments in This Is Where I Leave You are through his comedic banter with Stoll. Phillip and Paul have a particularly contentious relationship that stems from a series of childhood arguments; Phillip has always resented Paul’s self-serious attitude, and Paul wishes for the freedom that Phillip’s carefree style allows. Given that both characters are in a state of grief, they tend to revert to their childhood personas. Driver and Stoll are able to capture the origin of their dispute, whilst also showing the underlying compassion that exists between them.

‘This Is Where I Leave You’ Is a Unique Role for Adam Driver

Close

Today, Adam Driver is widely known for his roles in the Star Wars franchise, Ferrari, Marriage Story, and sci-fi adventures like 65. However, This Is Where I Leave You serves as a reminder that Driver’s origins were in comedy, as his breakout role in HBO’s Girls laid the foundation of his now thriving career. The idea of playing a loud-mouthed scene stealer in a studio comedy might now seem beneath him, but Driver commits to the style of This Is Where I Leave You. This form of wholesome ensemble dramedies may have been common in previous generations, but given the rapid consolidation of the industry, they’re becoming few and far between. It’s often the sign of a great actor if they can elevate the material they’re working with, and This Is Where I Leave You wouldn’t have been nearly as effective without Driver’s charismatic performance. It’s thanks to his deeply felt work that the film stands as the unheralded gem of Levy’s career.

