Adam Driver is one of his generation's best actors, and the critics of Rotten Tomatoes seem to think so.

Adam Driver shot to stardom in 2015 when he played Princess Leia and Han Solo’s brooding son Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Since then, Driver has had a slew of successful roles, a few of which have earned him Oscar nominations.

RELATED: The 7 Best Adam Driver Movies You May Have Missed

Whether the role is big or small, Driver, with his imposing figure and deadpan humor, knows how to stay memorable. From playing an intergalactic warlord to a down-on-his-luck folk artist, Driver has done it all.

'Gayby' (2012) — 90%

Jonathan Lisecki’s Gayby tells the story of yoga instructor Jenn (Jenn Harris) and her comic-book-loving gay best friend Matt (Matthew Wilkas), who decide to have a baby—or "gayby"—together after a run of romantic bad luck. Driver plays Matt’s co-worker at the comic-book store, the adorably awkward Neil.

This early work gives fans a glimpse of the goofy, lovable Adam Driver they have come to enjoy. From his rant about Cyclops’ affair with Emma Frost to his strategic hiding place behind the counter when Matt’s ex Tom (Zac Shaffer) comes into the store, Driver makes everyone covet a friend like Neil.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (2017) — 91%

If the first installment didn’t make you feel things, seeing Kylo Ren’s performance in Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi should’ve done it. The second installment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy was polarizing among fans, but if there’s anything the Star Wars fandom can agree on (and there isn’t much), it’s that Adam Driver was born to play the role of Kylo Ren.

His nuanced portrayal of the trilogy’s big bad brought new depth to the traditional villain role. His quiet contemplation, his seething outbursts, and the somewhat misguided affection he holds for Rey (Daisy Ridley) make Kylo truly terrifying–you don’t know whether to run from him or give him a hug and tell him it’s going to be okay.

RELATED: 'Star Wars': 10 Best Live-Action Villains, Ranked

'Logan Lucky' (2017) — 92%

Steven Soderberg’s Logan Lucky sees Adam Driver team up with Channing Tatum, Daniel Craig, and Riley Keough to steal a bunch of money from the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Driver plays Clyde Logan, a reluctant participant in his troublemaker brother Jimmy’s (Channing Tatum) heist plans.

To portray Clyde, Driver speaks with a southern drawl and wears a prosthetic arm. He plays the loving brother with heart, ensuring Clyde rushes to his family’s aid faster than you can say “cauliflower.”

'Inside Llewyn Davis' (2013) — 92%

If you ever wanted to see Kylo Ren and Poe Dameron perform a folk song about space travel, watch Inside Llewyn Davis. The Coen Brothers film, set in 1961 New York, follows the story of Llewyn Davis (Oscar Isaac), a struggling folk singer. Driver plays the role of Al Cody, another musician on the scene.

While the part is small, like all of Driver’s performances, it is still memorable. Al is another awkward but lovable goof who can sing a mean backing track. The musical nature of his performance gives fans a taste of Driver’s singing chops, which are showcased in later roles.

'The Meyerowitz Stories' (2017) — 93%

Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories follows the lives of the dysfunctional Meyerowitz children, who reunite for a retrospective of their father’s artwork. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Ben Stiller as Matthew Meyerowitz, a successful financial advisor.

Driver plays the small role of Randy, one of Matthew’s rockstar clients. In this role, Driver is less goof and more cool guy charm, with all the eccentricities you would expect of a young man with too much money to spend.

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' (2015) — 93%

In the role that would launch him into superstardom, Driver plays Kylo Ren in J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The son of Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and grandson of Darth Vader were always going to have big shoes to fill—luckily, Driver had the chops to do it.

Driver cuts an imposing figure, spending the first half of the film masked. While some may think this is a homage to Kylo’s grandfather, others know it’s just to mask the conflicting emotions written plainly on his face. If there were ever an award for being hot and sad, Adam Driver would win it as Kylo Ren.

'Frances Ha' (2012) — 93%

Noah Baumbach’s Frances Ha is a coming-of-age story following the lives of 27-year-old dancer Frances (Greta Gerwig) and her friends. Driver plays Lev, Frances’ friend and one-time roommate.

Frances Ha is Driver’s first collaboration with Baumbach, setting the tone for a long and successful actor-director relationship. Driver plays Lev with the cheeky charm and eccentricity that the fans love him for. He can also totally rock a bowler hat.

'Marriage Story' (2019) — 94%

Adam Driver stars alongside Scarlett Johansson in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. The film follows the story of stage director Charlie, played by Driver, and his actress wife Nicole, who are going through a messy divorce. The film was praised for its authentic representation of the heartbreak and conflict of divorce with a child stuck in the middle.

Driver's performance as Charlie earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, and it's not hard to see why. In one particularly heart-wrenching scene, Charlie and Nicole have a brutal verbal argument in which Charlie tells Nicole that he wishes she were dead after punching a wall. The argument ends with Driver weeping at Johansson's feet while she comforts him. It's raw, it's honest, and it's some of Driver's best acting.

'Paterson' (2016) — 96%

In Jim Jarmusch's Paterson, Driver plays the title character, a soft-spoken poet who drives a bus and is a sucker for routine. Paterson lives with his artsy wife, Laura (Golshifteh Farahani), who supports his creative endeavors and encourages him to make copies of his poems.

The role calls for Driver to show more of his sweet and gentle side, which he excels at despite his considerable stature. His strength does come in handy, though, when Paterson must disarm a gunman who walks into his favorite after-work watering hole. The unexpected act of heroism surprises even Paterson himself, making audiences love him all the more for his modesty.

RELATED: Why the Underseen 'Paterson' Is Adam Driver's Best Performance So Far

'BlacKkKlansman' (2018) — 96%

Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman follows the story of Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. The film, based on true events, sees Ron infiltrate and take down the Colorado Springs chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. Driver plays the role of Ron's flannel-wearing partner, Flip Zimmerman.

Flip acts as Ron's white proxy at Klan meetings while Ron swindles members, including Grand Wizard David Duke (Topher Grace), over the phone. The film uses comedy to explore a harrowing part of recent history, and Driver's deadpan comedic style fits right in. The role earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor which is no surprise given the clear camaraderie between him and his co-star John David Washington.

KEEP READING: From Anthony Hopkins to Adam Driver: 10 Great Performances Hiding in Bad Movies