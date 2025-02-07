When The Blair Witch Project came out in 1999, it completely took over pop culture, partially due to its inventive marketing, and because of its unique filming style. Using found footage to make a horror movie had been done a few times before, but never as effectively as The Blair Witch Project did. It had audiences terrified without ever showing the monster because the style felt so real and turned our imaginations against us. Its success led to found footage taking over the subgenre to the point that it developed its own tropes, which resulted in the format losing its luster and becoming a lazy way to make a cheap movie rather than a form of art.

In 2015, Adam Green, the man behind Frozen and the Hatchet franchise, wrote and directed Digging Up the Marrow. It was nowhere near as successful as The Blair Witch Project, but it kicked all of those found footage stereotypes to the curb and showed that a great story could still be told with a well-worn style.

What is 'Digging Up the Marrow' About?