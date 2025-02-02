Growing up, it was slashers that made me a horror fan. I was in awe of Michael Myers in Halloween and Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th franchise. The slasher phenomenon died out with the 1980s, before making a comeback in 1996 thanks to the brilliance of Wes Craven's Scream. The resurrection ended in the early 2000s, sadly, and while slashers are still made, they haven't been what has dominated horror. The genre first went through its poorly named "torture porn" years before becoming more elevated. Today, with films like The Substance and Nosferatu, horror is not only a box office draw, but critically acclaimed and even Oscar nominated as well.

Slashers have also made a comeback, thanks first to the nostalgic returns of the Halloween and Scream franchises, then the over-the-top gory chaos of Art the Clown and the Terrifier trilogy. They're so popular now that McDreamy himself, Patrick Dempsey, had no qualms about starring in Eli Roth's Thanksgiving. This time, hopefully, slashers are here to stay, which means it's time for the return of a great slasher director. Adam Green is the creator of the ultra-bloody Hatchet, but he also has other movies that show what he can bring to the subgenre.

Before Art the Clown, There Was 'Hatchet's Victor Crowley