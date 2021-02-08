The absolutely bonkers cast list of Adam McKay’s upcoming disaster comedy Don’t Look Up just grew by two acclaimed actors. Oscar winner Mark Rylance and Emmy winner Michael Chiklis have joined the upcoming film in unspecified roles, although they are both presumably playing genial bald men.

As reported by Deadline, Rylance and Chiklis are the latest additions to an already A-list ensemble including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey, Rob Morgan, and Ron Perlman. The film follows two low-level astronomers as they embark on a media tour to try and convince the public that a world-ending comet is on its way. Judging by McKay’s previous work on The Big Short and Vice, we can expect Don’t Look Up to be a comedic but sobering examination of a serious crisis, which in this case is the looming threat of climate change. It’s probably no accident that the plot of the film is virtually identical to the story of Chicken Little, because the biggest opposition currently faced by initiatives to combat climate change is the denial that the problem even exists.

McKay isn’t an untalented filmmaker by any means, but I personally find his dramatic work to be more concerned with its own cleverness over providing any meaningful insight - the running gag of having famously attractive women explain complicated market concepts in The Big Short felt dated in 2015, and lord help me if this latest film of his is breezily narrated by a secondary character speaking directly to camera. But after assembling such an impressive cast to tackle what is arguably the most significant crisis humanity has ever faced, hopefully Don’t Look Up has something more substantive to offer beyond just gathering a bunch of famous people together to point at a huge terrible thing and repeatedly say, “Isn’t this fucked up?” For more Netflix news, check out Kevin Smith revealing the epic score to his upcoming Masters of the Universe animated series.

