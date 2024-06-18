The early 21st century saw a resurgence of the American comedy genre thanks to the rise of a new generation of stars known as “The Frat Pack.” While stars like Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Jason Segel, and Seth Rogen certainly earned notoriety thanks to their collaborations with Judd Apatow, Will Ferrell kicked off a successful career in the film industry immediately after his scene-stealing work on Saturday Night Live. It was due to the creative brilliance of Adam McKay that Ferrell, and many of his co-stars, had the cinematic success that they did. McKay took their larger-than-life personalities and gave them a narrative framework that allowed them to succeed.

Although he would eventually make a creative split with Ferrell due to creative differences, McKay proved that he was capable of bringing his erratic cinematic style to more serious projects. In addition to winning an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, McKay stepped behind the camera to produce acclaimed drama shows like Succession and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Here is every Adam McKay movie, ranked by rewatchability.

8 ‘Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues’ (2013)

Starring: Will Ferrell, Steve Carrell, Paul Rudd

Image via Dreamworks Pictures

Comedy sequels are notoriously hard to crack, as legendary disasters like Weekend at Bernie’s 2, Beverly Hill Cop III, Airplane II, Caddyshack II, and Vegas Vacation among others have seriously discredited the concept of a recurring comedic franchise. While it may not be quite as savvy or original as its predecessor, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues is a very worthwhile comedy sequel that retains McKay’s erratic sense of humor. The sequel saw Ron Burgundy (Ferrell) and his friends Champ (David Koechner), Brian (Paul Rudd), and Brick (Steve Carrell) experiencing new challenges as they fit within a 24-hour news network.

As with his later dramatic work, McKay inserts a subtle amount of political commentary within Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, making it very rewatchable. In particular, he satirizes the heightened level of celebrity news stories that emerged on television in the mid-1990s.

Watch on Paramount Plus

7 ‘Don’t Look Up’ (2021)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep

Image via Netflix

McKay has never been a particularly subtle filmmaker, which has served him well when working within the confines of broad comedy. However, McKay’s latest film Don’t Look Up aimed to take a more serious look at existential themes about scientists not being believed by mass skeptics. Despite being developed well in advance, Don’t Look Up provided eerie parallels to the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020 Presidential election, suggesting greater foresight on McKay’s part. It was a very strange disaster movie that blamed the politicians, civilians, and media pundits who refused to do anything.

Don’t Look Up doesn’t quite balance its tone, as moments of severely affecting drama are often followed by wackier scenes of physical comedy. Nonetheless, it’s impossible not to walk away from the lessons McKay embedded the film with. Strong performances from Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep certainly make it a worthwhile endeavor.

Don't Look Up Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn humankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Release Date December 24, 2021 Director Adam McKay Cast Leonardo DiCaprio , Jennifer Lawrence , Timothee Chalamet , Jonah Hill , Cate Blanchett , Gina Gershon Runtime 138 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Adam McKay , David Sirota Tagline The stars get struck. Expand

Watch on Netflix

6 ‘The Other Guys’ (2010)

Starring: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Michael Keaton

Credit: Columbia Pictures

Ever since the success of the Lethal Weapon franchise starting in the late 1980s, Hollywood has become obsessed with making action comedies about two polar opposite characters. McKay was perfectly suited to take on the genre, but the real challenge was finding someone who was capable of sharing the screen with Ferrell. Thankfully, The Other Guys served as a perfectly watchable action comedy thanks to the genius of pairing Ferrell alongside Mark Wahlberg, an actor more known for his serious dramatic work.

On a narrative level, there’s little that The Other Guys does to distinguish itself from other action comedies like Bad Boys or Rush Hour. However, McKay certainly did prove himself as a more capable action filmmaker, adding legitimate emotional stakes in between the jokes. The film also benefits from one of the greatest comedy opening scenes of all-time, which features Samuel L. Jackson and Dwayne Johnson in hilarious cameos.

Watch on Max

5 ‘Step Brothers’ (2008)

Starring: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Richard Jenkins

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

As a filmmaker, McKay has always been someone who uses broadly silly ideas to connect to more serious political and social themes. However, Step Brothers is a film that simply revels in its own absurdity, as it presents two completely toxic characters with very few redeeming values. What could have been a challenging endurance test for viewers who don’t like “cringe comedy” became a hilarious satire of masculinity; seeing Ferrell and John C. Reilly escalate their personas over the course of the film became increasingly hilarious.

Many modern comedies run the risk of being too saccharine by inserting more heartfelt moments that come at the cost of the tone. Thankfully, Step Brothers never attempts to break from its darkly comedic tone by adding an unnecessary message, serving as one of the more genuinely mean-spirited projects that McKay has ever worked on.

Rent on Amazon

4 ‘Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby’ (2006)

Starring: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen

Image via IMDb

Talladega Night: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby allowed McKay to take aim at the popularity of NASCAR culture through his unique comedic point-of-view. While it wasn’t quite as bold a work of satire as his previous collaboration with Ferrell, McKay worked well within the confines of a rags-to-riches sports comedy. Even though Ferrell’s Ricky Bobby is a character of immense privilege, the film still works in generating empathy for him as he takes down his even more ridiculous rivals.

Talledega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby has just as many quotable lines as any of McKay’s other films, yet actually manages to say something profound about the pressure that comes with living up to one’s family legacy. While it’s perfectly suited for NASCAR fans who can appreciate the many in-jokes and references, it's also quite rewatcahble for newcomers who are experiencing the sport for the first time.

Watch on Netflix

3 ‘Vice’ (2018)

Starring: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Sam Rockwell

Image via Annapurna Pictures

Vice tackles one of the most disturbing true stories in the history of American politics, albeit with a touch of the dark comedy that McKay is known for. While making a film about an American President has been notoriously difficult, McKay chose to explore the rise of Vice President Dick Cheney (Christian Bale), whose politics significantly influenced the political, economic, and social changes in the nation in the aftermath of 9/11. McKay turns Cheney into a villain of almost Shakespearean proportions, bolstered by another unrecognizeable and brilliant performance from Bale.

Vice manages to diffuse a significant amount of information within a relatively short run time, yet never feels that it is badgering the viewer to pay attention. Although it addresses important concepts that are necessary to keep in mind, it’s the rare McKay film that could have worked better if it was playing things a little straighter.

Vice Christian Bale stars as Dick Cheney in a biographical drama that examines the quiet and steadfast influence of one of the most powerful Vice Presidents in American history. The narrative reveals Cheney's strategic dominance in Washington D.C., showing his pivotal role in shaping national and international policies. Release Date December 25, 2018 Director Adam McKay Cast Christian Bale , Amy Adams , Steve Carell , Sam Rockwell , Alison Pill Jesse Plemons , LisaGay Hamilton , Bill Pullman Runtime 132 Minutes Main Genre Biography Writers Adam McKay Budget $40 Million Studio(s) Annapurna Television Distributor(s) Annapurna Television Expand

Rent on Amazon

2 ‘Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy’ (2004)

Starring: Will Ferrell, Steve Carrell, Christina Applegate

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is simply one of the funniest films ever made, and one that simply gets better with age. McKay managed to combine all the absurdism and superficiality that was common in 21st century comedies with some genuinely insightful commentary on how dominant media personalities are. The best thing about Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is that there are seemingly no rules; the story takes wild detours to incorporate action, romance, and even some suspense.

Anchroman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is the rare comedy film that improves upon each subsequent viewing. It’s had a tremendous effect on popular culture, as Ferrell is frequently called upon to reprise his role in talk show appearances. While viewers may not laugh quite as hard having watched the film another time, they may be able to notice some of the more subtle jokes that McKay added to the background.

Watch on Paramount Plus

1 ‘The Big Short’ (2015)

Starring: Steve Carrell, Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling

Image via Plan B

At first, the notion of someone like McKay making a seriously minded political drama like The Big Short seemed odd, as it was the first project in his career that did not directly involve Ferrell. However, The Big Short became one of the most important political films of the 21st century, as it analyzed how corporate greed and corruption resulted in the disastrous ramifications of the 2008 housing crisis. McKay used interesting motifs, celebrity cameos, and a non-didactic editing style to explain some of the more challenging concepts.

While its intentions are certainly more serious, The Big Short still contains much of the off-kilter comedy that McKay is known for. In addition to another winning performance from Carrell, McKay was able to show a more comedic side to more “serious actors,” including Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling, and Christian Bale in a performance that earned him an Academy Award nomination.

The Big Short A savvy group of investors predicts the collapse of the housing market and sets out to capitalize on the impending economic catastrophe. Their journey into the murky depths of financial deception reveals how the greed of large banks led to one of the greatest financial crises in history. Release Date December 23, 2015 Director Adam McKay Cast Ryan Gosling , Marisa Tomei , Steve Carell , Christian Bale Brad Pitt , Melissa Leo Runtime 130 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Adam McKay , Charles Randolph Expand

Watch on Paramount Plus

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Pierce Brosnan Movies, Ranked