Adam McKay is shifting gears when it comes to the future of his career, with the director's Average Height, Average Build scrapped at Netflix, according to Deadline. The movie, which was only announced earlier this year, would've featured Robert Pattinson playing a serial killer, with a supporting cast that included Amy Adams and Robert Downey Jr. It was reportedly McKay's decision to stop work on the project, but the working relationship between the streaming platform and the filmmaker is set to continue with a currently untitled project. The scrapped movie would've used the best of its cast's acting skills, with the thrilling premise it teased when it was announced.

Average Height, Average Build would've followed a serial killer portrayed by Robert Pattinson, who would've enlisted a lobbyist played by Amy Adams to help him change laws in a way that would've allowed him to get away with murder more easily. After starring in this year's Oppenheimer, Downey was set to play a retired police officer who would've done anything in his power to stop Pattinson's character. Unfortunately, the movie will never become a reality, with Netflix not looking for a replacement for McKay after his departure from the title.

However, even if Average Height, Average Build never gets made, McKay will keep working with Netflix, in an untitled movie that will tackle the topic of climate change. Since the project is in the earliest stages of its development, a cast hasn't been announced yet. After being involved as a producer on projects such as The Menu and Succession, McKay is ready to step behind the camera again, in a film made to raise awareness regarding one of the biggest challenges humanity faces today. After all, the last time the filmmaker was behind the movie, it was also a project distributed by Netflix.

Adam McKay Returns After Don't Look Up

The upcoming movie will be the first time McKay directs a film after the release of Don't Look Up, the 2021 political satire starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The movie was nominated for four Academy Awards back then, and it also got close to breaking viewership records for Netflix during the first month of release. It's easy to understand why McKary was eager to continue working with the platform, in a deal that could remain mutually beneficial for both parties. As the door is closed on Average Height, Average Build, a window opens for the untitled upcoming film.