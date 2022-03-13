Editor's Note: The following contains light spoilers for The Adam Project.The latest Ryan Reynolds movie, Netflix’s The Adam Project, is a bit of a mixed bag, to put it lightly. There is a lot to latch on to when it comes to the central character relationships, even as Reynolds plays a version of himself that he has done countless times. It is earnest and sweet at moments despite all the messiness of the sci-fi spectacle that is going on around it that involves the film throwing all the special effects it can at the screen the longer it goes on.

However, there is one aspect of the film that not only marks its lowest point but also places it in an unfortunate trend of modern storytelling that vastly overestimates the effectiveness of its technical tools. Specifically, I am talking about the inexplicable and still persistent use of so-called “deep fakes.” The technical trickery is meant to make us think that digitally created characters are in fact younger versions of their older counterparts or recreations of actors that have since passed away. Think of Peter Cushing "reprising" his role as Grand Moff Tarkin in Gareth Edwards’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story from 2016. The scene was put together with the late actor’s head placed on the body of actor Guy Henry.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy on ‘The Adam Project,’ Their Working Relationship, and What Would Surprise People About Making a Movie

Image via Netflix

That example was one of the first notable ones, though it only marked the beginning. Many of these are more Star Wars projects such as when a digitally created Luke Skywalker made appearances in both The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian. They have progressively gotten better though, however much work is put into them, they never fully resemble the details and nuances of an actor’s face. Instead, you just get caught up in noticing how eerily flat and out of place they seem. With The Adam Project, this is made all the worse because the use of it occurs when the real-life actor is standing right there. It occurs about midway through the film when Catherine Keener's villainous Maya goes back in time to visit herself. From that moment on, the film loses any sense of investment every time she is on-screen.

The conversation is mostly about the older Maya convincing her younger self to join forces with her to stop the older Adam from disrupting their time travel project. There is an interesting emotional dynamic between the two characters as the older version has become corrupted and the younger version still has the potential to be good. However, all of this detail is lost when you keep seeing the uncanny valley version of Maya’s younger face staring flatly back at you. This is not a knock on Keener, it is actually the opposite. She is a good actor and fully commits to the role even as the film gets pretty silly. It just ends up doing her a disservice when she is acting alongside the equivalent of a mannequin of herself. It only makes the giant chasm of difference all the starker when you can see them standing side by side.

Image via Netflix

It is not only distracting to the story itself, it is completely unnecessary. There are examples of recent projects being able to establish differences in age through makeup and hairstyling that create a far more compelling illusion than this digital trickery does. Specifically, the recent Better Call Saul has shown how it was able to take Bob Odenkirk and make it convincing enough that he was younger than he really is now. It does this even when he originally took on the character more than a decade ago. Some of this is due to the compelling performance Odenkirk gives. However, it also is just about the fundamentals of using the basics of craft that we never see or appreciate to draw us into a story. While it would have been a degree more difficult to pull this off with two versions of Keener in a room, anything would have been better than this. Rather than the digital effects blending seamlessly into the scene, it sticks out like a sore thumb that sucks up all the oxygen and attention. Films are stories told visually and that means the choice to create such a glaring distraction only hampers your story.

When the first appearance of the fake Keener showed up in The Adam Project, it seemed like it was possible that it might be confined to this one scene. It could have been forgotten as a brief misstep that still wouldn’t have been such a drag on the rest of the film. Not only was this not the only use of it, but it was made central to the rest of the film. As Adam and crew make their way to the big climax of the film, both versions of Maya appear once again for an extended scene that is only made worse by the fact that there are now other characters there too. All of them are doing schtick, but that humor is far more believable when coming from a person we can identify and connect with. Standing next to them, the stiffness of the effect only gets more obvious when compared to the expressiveness of the real people actually acting out a scene.

Image via Netflix

Every time it cuts to a shot of the digital face it removes any sense of connection to what is going on. The film and its conclusion were already imperfect, though this aspect is the worst part of it. Even though it isn’t the biggest blockbuster to make use of a deep fake for a character, The Adam Project proves itself to be the worst offender. By breaking the immersion through such an unnecessary decision, it dampens what still has the potential to be a fun film. It isn’t without flaw by any means, though it still shot itself in the foot unnecessarily by making use of tacky technology. Maybe there will be someday when the technical trickery will become more compelling and convincing, though it is clearly not going to be anytime soon.

Ranking Netflix's 2022 Original Movie Slate: From 'The Adam Project' to 'The Gray Man' We've got our eye on these pending Netflix releases.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Chase Hutchinson (117 Articles Published) Chase Hutchinson is a Feature/Review Writer for Collider. His work has also appeared in a variety of publications including The Stranger, The Portland Mercury, The Inlander, and The Sunbreak. He lives in Tacoma, WA (it is near Seattle, though still very much its own thing) where he works as a writer and journalist. More From Chase Hutchinson