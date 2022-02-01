The latest Ryan Reynolds film, The Adam Project, will be released in just about a month, and Netflix just has revealed the first images of the film and its stars. Nine images were released, highlighting Reynolds and the younger version of his character, played by newcomer Walker Scobell. Shawn Levy directed the film, re-teaming with Reynolds following the success of their 2021 film, Free Guy.

Aside from Reynolds and Scobell, several of the images prominently feature Zoe Saldaña, whose character has yet to be revealed. From the image of her brandishing a foreign weapon to the two of her embracing Reynolds, it would appear that she is an ally and/or a romantic love interest. There is also an image of Reynolds alongside Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo respectively, who are set to play the parents of Reynolds/Scobell's Adam.

Paramount initially had the rights to The Adam Project with Tom Cruise attached to star, after picking up a spec script written by T.S. Nowlin. The film lived in development for eight years until it was snagged by Netflix in July 2020. Jonathan Tropper wrote the final draft of the film, working with versions by Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. Reynolds and Levy also both serve as producers on the film, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger.

The Adam Project lands on Netflix on March 11. Check out the new images below:

And here's the film's synopsis:

"Adam Reed (Scobell), age 13, and still grieving the sudden death of his father (Ruffalo) a year earlier, walks into his garage one night to find a wounded pilot (Reynolds) hiding there. This mysterious pilot turns out to be the older version of himself from the future, where time travel is in its infancy. He has risked everything to come back in time on a secret mission. Together they must embark on an adventure into the past to find their father, set things right, and save the world. The three working together, both young and grown Adam come to terms with the loss of their father and have a chance to heal the wounds that have shaped them. Adding to the challenge of the mission, the two Adams discover they really don’t like each other very much, and if they’re going to save the world, they’re first going to have to figure out how to get along."

