Netflix launched a jam-packed preview of their 2022 movie slate last week, with the leads from some of their biggest upcoming projects narrating the teaser. Leading the charge was Rian Johnson's hotly anticipated Knives Out 2, fuller plot details of which remain a mystery (sorry); we also got slivers of footage from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (no, not the animated version currently doing the rounds on TikTok), and the Ryan Gosling-starrer The Gray Man, directed by MCU stalwarts The Russo Brothers.

One of the more exciting titles for fans of the streamer — going from the internet, anyway — is The Adam Project, the family-friendly sci-fi with Ryan Reynolds as it's leading man. Now, as part of the extended preview package, Netflix have released even more footage from The Adam Project.

The first trailer, dropping midway through the week, teases a time-travel story for all. Adam (Walker Scobell) is a 13-year-old kid grieving the recent death of his father, played by Mark Ruffalo. But one evening he comes across a wounded pilot in his garage: it turns out to be an older version of himself — ah, that's where the plural Adam comes from — arriving from a future in which time travel tech is in early development.

Together, they go on an adventure into the past to find their father, make things right, and ultimately save the world. (A hard task, given the two Adam really don't seem to like one another.)

Here's a note from Netflix on the new footage from The Adam Project:

"Netflix’s 2022 movies are suited up and ready to play. Earlier this month we debuted a sneak peek of the new movies heading to Netflix this year, headlined by Kevin Hart and Mark Walhberg (Me Time), Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill (Enola Holmes 2), Daniel Craig (Knives Out 2), Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man), Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy (You People), Jennifer Lopez (The Mother), Jamie Foxx (Day Shift), Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington (The School for Good and Evil) and Jason Momoa (Slumberland).

But after debuting the teaser trailer for Shawn Levy’s highly-anticipated action-packed spectacle film The Adam Project this week, fans are calling for more Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldaña. So after a quick huddle, we’re calling an audible and wrapping up our supersized preview with an exclusive new look at our family-friendly, time-travel adventure, The Adam Project. After the game, make tonight a movie night with Netflix."

Check out the new Netflix preview package below. The Adam Project hits Netflix on March 11.

