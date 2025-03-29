Adam Sandler’s unprecedented success in movies was not without its humble beginnings. The Brooklyn-born comedian, alongside the legendary Chris Farley, made up a major part of Saturday Night Live’s "bad boy" period in the early ‘90s, as their brand of raunchy humor perfectly translated to a Generation X audience. Their standout characters on the long-running sketch comedy show would make them the highlights of the underrated ‘90s comedy Airheads.

Sandler was just scratching the surface of his winning formula for the big screen when he teamed with future Oscar winner Brendan Fraser and Reservoir Dogs’ Steve Buscemi in the Dog Day Afternoon-style satire directed by Michael Lehmann (Heathers, Hudson Hawk). The SNL star’s role as the socially inept drummer served as the perfect comic relief next to Fraser’s struggling heartthrob lead singer Chazz and Buscemi‘s short-fused bassist. Though Airheads did not find an audience at the time of release, it earned a cult following over the years thanks to Sandler’s growing popularity.

'Airheads' Is a Time Capsule of the '90s