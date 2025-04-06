It's fitting that the first Adam Sandler film that forced his juvenile screen persona to finally grow up and settle down happened to be where the actor himself discovered the person he would start a family with. Following two cult classics in Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore, and the successes of The Wedding Singer andThe Waterboy, Sandler added slightly more sophistication in Big Daddy, a smash hit at the box office in 1999, and the movie that cemented Sandler as not just an eccentric Saturday Night Live cast member, but a bonafide movie star. While it mostly operates like your typical Sandler vehicle, Big Daddy reckons with the star's often grating but wholly infectious archetype in his movies. In the story, we watch Sandler graduate past his childish ways and find genuine human connections, something he could've imbued with personal experience, as, while filming, he met his now-longtime wife, Jackie Sandler, who frequently makes cameos in the Happy Madison universe.

Adam Sandler Met His Wife on the Set of 'Big Daddy'

If you told people, particularly film critics, in the 1990s that Adam Sandler would become one of the prominent and beloved faces of American pop culture, there would be grave concerns about the future of society. Undoubtedly having fans, Sandler's brand of comedy in his movies, extremely low-brow and over-the-top, was viewed as the nadir of culture for some. However, Big Daddy showed that Sandler, while never evolving into a stately movie star like Gary Cooper (no matter how hard he tried with Mr. Deeds), could be a charming, wholehearted presence who attempts to raise a child and reform himself.

Big Daddy centers around a familiar Sandler character, Sonny Koufax, an irresponsible slacker who adopts a five-year-old boy, Julian (Cole Sprouse/Dylan Sprouse), to impress his girlfriend and prove that he's cleaning up his act. Sonny has his own method of parenting, which leads the independent-minded Julian to display crass and colorful behavior. One scene follows Sonny taking Julian to his favorite bar to watch a New York Jets game. While Sonny is at the jukebox, a waitress, played by a model named Jackie Titone, approaches Julian and asks him who he wants to win. The cute child adorably replies, "The goddamn Jets!," creating an iconic catchphrase for every tortured Jets fan.

Jackie Titone's stint as a day player on Big Daddy was enough to capture the eye of its main star, as she would begin a relationship with Sandler. After making brief appearances in the Sandler-produced Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo and Little Nicky, the two tied the knot in 2003 and have been a married couple ever since. For Adam Sandler, who has two daughters with Jackie, his professional and personal lives often intersect, so much so that he is often accused of making movies set in luxurious islands and getaway spots as an excuse to vacation with his friends and family. Jackie Sandler has become the Stan Lee of sorts of the Happy Madison universe, frequently making cameos in her husband's films, including 50 First Dates, You Don't Mess with the Zohan, both installments in the Grown Ups series, Murder Mystery, Hubie Halloween, and more. In some cases, like in Grown Ups 2, she is given a more outsized role beyond just a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo.

'Big Daddy' Allowed Adam Sandler to Grow Up as a Star