Adam Sandler had established a comedic "bad boy" persona on Saturday Night Live that appealed to young audiences in the early ‘90s. His leap to the big screen cemented him as a star and established him as an actor who often plays lovable slackers pushing into their thirties with the comedy gems Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore. In 1996, he joined forces with In Living Color’s Damon Wayans and The Godfather’s James Caan in the action comedy Bulletproof.

Sandler stepped into the kind of shoes that made Eddie Murphy a box office superstar, with Bulletproof serving as a race-reversed take on Walter Hill’s 48 HRS. mixed with Midnight Run’s men-on-the-lam road story. With R-rated violence and excessive profanity replacing the usual Sander style of humor, Bulletproof was a mismatch between its stars and tone.

What Is 'Bulletproof' About?

Los Angeles thief Archie Moses (Sandler) and his pal Rock Keats (Wayans) share a tight friendship that involves stealing cars and splitting everything two ways. Little does Archie know that Keats is really an undercover cop named Jack Carter who is working with him to get to the thief’s car-dealing drug lord employer, Colton (Caan). A botched drug raid in which Jack blows his cover results in Archie accidentally shooting him in the head after getting knocked down by a crane.

Archie gets arrested near the Mexican border sometime after Jack recovers from the gunshot with help from his new physical therapist girlfriend (Kristen Wilson). The thief is prepared to testify against Colton as Jack gets assigned to bring him back to L.A. for the trial. With both men at each other’s throats, Archie and Jack must survive the next several hours on the road before Colton’s goons can silence them.

Though Sandler has been able to bounce off his SNL pals like Chris Farley and David Spade in the past, Bulletproof was the first time he had to headline an entire movie with another A-list star. The 48 HRS. role-reversal concept has Sandler channeling Murphy’s Reggie Hammond by hurling vile insults toward Wayans in the Nick Nolte cop role. It should be a winning combination given the comedians’ respective backgrounds in television sketch comedies, but Sandler’s exaggerated anger feels out of place in a dark buddy movie. He struggles to balance his goofy nature with Wayans, who is playing an uncharacteristic straight man akin to Will Smith in Bad Boys rather than his wisecracking ex-quarterback from The Last Boy Scout.

Adam Sandler Stepped Out of His Comedy Comfort Zone In 'Bulletproof'

Bulletproof struggles heavily with its tone throughout its short 84-minute running time. Like 48 HRS., the film is a mix of comedy and intense action-thriller elements. Though Bulletproof, under the direction of Ernest Dickerson (Juice, Demon Knight), takes a no-nonsense approach to action, the film leans too hard on Sandler’s potty humor, which makes the violence awkwardly jarring. A scene midway through the picture has a handcuffed Archie in Sandler fashion bantering with a no-nonsense Jack while being escorted by troopers on an airstrip. It breaks into a violent shootout with Colton’s men, leading to a tensionless sequence of Archie and Jack stealing a jet to evade death. Bulletproof’s violence as well as a lackluster subplot about a mole within Jack’s department ranks are fatally contrived.

In a very unlikely way, Bulletproof was an early test for Sandler, who was stepping outside his comfort zone as an actor, which he would later do again with dramas like Reign Over Me and Uncut Gems. Though he is written to be the prime comedic relief, Sandler’s humorous rage is a cloak for his inner heartbreak. His role as Archie represents the film’s theme about the importance of friendship and loyalty, which he holds dear. Some of Sandler’s most real acting stems from moments expressing his disappointment with Wayans’ deceptive cop, including a car scene after dispatching dirty FBI agents when Archie tries to get Jack to admit that he never lied to him from day one.

The creative shortcomings of Bulletproof were a clear sign that Sandler was still finding his way as a movie star. It would soon become an overlooked part of the comedian’s filmography when subsequent hits like The Wedding Singer and The Waterboy allowed him to creatively thrive in his brand of ‘90s potty humor mixed with heartfelt storytelling. When Sandler returned to the action-comedy scene with 2008’s You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, he leaned harder into the comedy direction by making the violence a living cartoon intended for his youth-friendly audience.