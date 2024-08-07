The Big Picture Get ready to laugh with Adam Sandler: Love You, a stand-up special full of nostalgic humor and fresh laughs.

Sandler's illustrious career started with stand-up comedy, showcasing his quirky and endearing style to audiences.

With a successful track record, Sandler proves his stand-up chops in Love You, continuing his partnership with Netflix.

Prepare yourselves for a proper laugh, as Netflix has just released the trailer for Adam Sandler: Love You, the latest comedy special from the man who brought us Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison. Set to premiere globally on 27 August, this stand-up special reunites Sandler with director Josh Safdie, promising a mix of nostalgic humor and fresh laughs that only The Sandman can deliver. Sandler's illustrious career started in the world of stand-up comedy, long before he was dodging dodgeballs in Billy Madison or keeping hydrated in The Waterboy. Sandler honed his comedic chops on stage, bringing his quirky, endearing style to audiences in clubs across the country. It wasn't long before his talent landed him a spot on Saturday Night Live, where he became a fan favorite with characters like Opera Man and Cajun Man and unforgettable songs like "The Chanukah Song."

With Love You, Sandler returns to his roots, proving that even after decades of dominating the big screen and streaming platforms, he’s still got the stand-up chops. This special continues his fruitful partnership with Netflix, where he’s starred in a slew of global hits including Leo, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, Hustle, Murder Mystery, Murder Mystery 2, Hubie Halloween, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, The Do-Over, and The Ridiculous 6. Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison, has also churned out Netflix favorites like Father of the Year, The Wrong Missy, and The Out-laws.

How Successful Is Adam Sandler?

Sandler’s films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide, with box office smashes such as Grown Ups, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, Big Daddy, and of course, the movies that cemented his status as a comedy legend: Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, and The Wedding Singer. His transition to Netflix in 2014 was seamless, with films that consistently top streaming charts and delight fans globally. Not one to be pigeonholed, Sandler also earned critical acclaim for his dramatic turn in A24's Uncut Gems, showing that he's more than just a funny guy with a penchant for goofy voices.

In addition to Love You, Sandler's latest project, Spaceman, is available to stream on Netflix. Directed by Johan Renck, the film adds another layer to Sandler’s diverse portfolio, blending his unique brand of humor with a sci-fi twist.

Adam Sandler: Love You will premiere on August 27. Catch the trailer above.