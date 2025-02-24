If you think about Adam Sandler and the movies he’s starred in, comedies are probably going to come to mind first and foremost. If that’s the case, it’s more than understandable, considering he rose to prominence with 1990s comedies like Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison, and has continually remained a reliable star within the genre, even if quality isn't necessarily maintained across everything he’s starred in.

Seemingly every few years, though, Sandler branches out and stars in something that can either be described as a drama, or perhaps a dramedy that’s heavier on drama than comedy. The following films of his can all be categorized in one of those ways, and covering them means showcasing Adam Sandler’s surprising range as a dramatic actor. Some of the following movies have funny moments (usually of the darker variety), admittedly, but most are generally classifiable as “dramatic,” and they're ranked below, starting with the decent and ending with the great.

6 'Spaceman' (2024)

Directed by Johan Renck

Image via Netflix

Though Spaceman might be the worst dramatic film Adam Sandler has starred in to date, by no means it is anywhere near as bad as some of the worst comedic movies he’s ever starred in. At least it stands out as something different, being an Adam Sandler science fiction film, with a story about an astronaut on a solo mission, grappling with intense loneliness while reflecting on his life and the struggles he’s been facing in his marriage.

It's fairly weighty stuff, and Spaceman is sometimes effective in crafting this atmosphere of isolation and quiet sadness, but it’s also a little plodding at times. The Sandman being a Spaceman is interesting on paper, but the execution leaves a little to be desired. Points can perhaps be awarded for the effort, and there are worse dramatic sci-fi movies out there for sure… it’s just hard to get too excited about this one.

5 'Funny People' (2009)

Directed by Judd Apatow

Image via Universal Pictures

There’s a little by way of “funny” in Funny People, but it’s the sort of dramedy that’s perhaps heavier on drama than comedy, which makes it somewhat surprising, considering it stars the likes of Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen, and Jonah Hill. All are known for their comedic movies more often than not, and the same can be said about director Judd Apatow, with Funny People being somewhat interesting in its tone.

It follows a comedian changing aspects of his life after he gets unfortunate news from a doctor, with the film’s more comedic elements giving way to grounded drama that sort of works. Funny People can be moving at times, and it’s generally well-acted, but it shoots itself in the foot when it comes to the runtime, as it’s not far off 2.5 hours, which is honestly a good 45 or so minutes longer than it needs to – or should – be.