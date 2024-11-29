Adam Sandler has made his fair share of stinkers as well as critical darlings and classic comedies, but one of his most divisive might just be Eight Crazy Nights. However, if you're in the mood for some Hanukkah magic, the good news for you is that the movie is coming to Tubi on December 1. And while it may have been treated as warmly by critics as a badly burnt brisket at dinner, the movie does have a cult following, as it blends animation with Sandler at his most Sandler in a festive setting.

Released in 2002, Eight Crazy Nights tells the story of a 33-year-old fella by the name of Davey Stone (Adam Sandler) — a layabout and troublemaker who ends up sentenced to community service after getting in bother while under the influence. When Davey is forced into helping out Whitey Duvall, an eccentric basketball referee (also voiced by Sandler), he embarks on a chaotic and nonsensical (as well as musical) journey of redemption in the town of Dukesberry.

As usual for the Sandman, the movie is full of crude jokes, weird musical numbers and even an attempt at some heartwarming festive pathos. Despite its dismal reception from critics, Eight Crazy Nights has found a loyal audience over the years, particularly for its focus on Hanukkah, which is a rarity in the world of holiday movies. Collider ranked it as one of the worst animated movies of the 2000s, noting:

When the film isn't subjecting its audience to underwhelming songs that feel like they came from Sandler's leftover scraps, its telling jokes that range from obscenely gross to deeply problematic even for the 2000s. The film is certainly in contention for being one of the worst movie musicals of all time.

Other Hannukah Movies Like 'Eight Crazy Nights'

There may be a lot fewer Hanukkah movies compared to Christmas films, but there's still a fair selection that revolve around the Jewish holiday. Disney Channel's Full-Court Miracle from 2003 is a family-friendly movie inspired by the Maccabees' story, while 1996's The Rugrats: Chanukah special teaches kids the story of the holiday through the eyes of Tommy Pickles (Elizabeth Daily). 2003's The Hebrew Hammer is an action comedy featuring a Jewish superhero saving Hanukkah, and Hallmark’s Love, Lights, Hanukkah! is a movie in Hallmark's trademark sappy, softly lit style, but based around Hanukkah.

Additionally, while not strictly Hanukkah movies, films like Call Me by Your Name (2017) and The Night Before (2015) incorporate the holiday into the story, bringing the Festival of Lights to a wider audience. And of course, if it's television shows you're after, why not check out the legendary episode of Friends with the Holiday Armadillo if you want to know the "real" story of Hanukkah.

Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights will be available to stream for free on Tubi from December 1.