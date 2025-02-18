Getting fired from a job is rarely something people aim for, but in the world of entertainment, there’s one role where being let go might not be the worst thing. Over its 50-year history, Saturday Night Live has gained notoriety for parting ways with some of its most iconic cast members — some before they reached their peak, others during their prime. For Adam Sandler, leaving the NBC late-night sketch comedy series could have been a blessing in disguise. Although he became one of the show's all-time greats with a catalog of memorable sketches behind him, his departure allowed him to spread his wings and flourish in a successful movie career.

But first, let's discuss. Was Adam Sandler actually fired? For years, there was a great lore building at Studio 8H about his dismissal. Was he fired? Did he walk on his own? Between Saturday Night Live's 20th and 21st seasons, the late-night sketch comedy series changed gears with Sandler, Mike Myers, and Chris Farley leaving the cast. For Myers, he left to begin work on his own projects, which included Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. But it was a slightly different situation for Sandler and Farley.

Adam Sandler Was Fired Unconventionally

In a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sandler discussed his illustrious career and was asked about the circumstances surrounding his departure. When pressed on whether he and Farley were fired or simply left, Sandler offered some clarity: "It was kind of like them asking us to quit. There were new people on the network, and apparently, they didn’t like me and Chris, so they sort of said goodbye to us in a nice way. Lorne was great to us, he wanted to protect us." So, yes, it sounds like he was fired — just not in the traditional sense.

The reality of the situation was Farley and Sandler didn't do anything wrong. Their comedy styling was just not at the taste level of the higher-ups at NBC. The executives perhaps didn't like their larger-than-life characters rooted in physical humor and stupidity. But their tenure on the series has not gone unnoticed, as Sandler alone impacted the future of the series. As told through anecdotes on SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, when Jimmy Fallon auditioned for the show, he did an impersonation of Sandler. Thankfully, he booked the job. Meanwhile, when Andy Samberg auditioned for the show, he did an impersonation of Fallon. Sandler's archetype has truly impacted the individuals who have been welcomed into our homes since 1990.

Adam Sandler Flourished After 'SNL'