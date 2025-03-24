Opinions on Adam Sandler's movies vary, depending on who you ask. Some people feel that his filmography started off strong, then slowly started shifting into predictable dreck. Others feel that while his comedy movies may not be as strong as in his heyday, he still manages to turn in some great dramatic performances, particularly in Uncut Gems. I'm somewhere in the middle: I definitely feel that when Sandler's engaged with the material, he's capable of turning out some great performances. When he's not...well, you get Pixels, which not even the great Peter Dinklage could salvage. I still feel that there's one movie that doesn't just feature Sandler at his comedic best, but has only gotten funnier with age — in fact, I'd say that it's one of my all-time favorite Sandler movies! I'm referring to the one, the only, Mr. Deeds.

Adam Sandler Keeps the Same Spirit of Frank Capra's Original Movie Intact

Mr. Deeds begins when Sandler's Longfellow Deeds, the owner of a small pizzeria, learns that his great-uncle is telecommunications mogul Preston Blake. Blake died attempting to scale Mount Everest but left $40 billion worth of shares for Deeds. To claim it, Deeds has to go to New York. While there, he ends up falling for Pam Dawson (Winona Ryder), a school nurse he saves from a mugging. But little does Deeds know that "Pam" is actually reporter Babe Bennett, who seeks to do an exposé on him and his great-uncle's right-hand man, Chuck Cedar (Peter Gallagher), who wants to dismantle Blake Media so he can reap the rewards.

It'd be years before I learned that Sandler and director Steven Brill remade a classic Frank Capra film: Mr. Deeds Goes To Town. Some details have obviously changed, but Mr. Deeds keeps the general story intact. It helps that Sandler's portrayal of Deeds feels very Capra-esque, despite the crude humor laced throughout Mr. Deeds. Capra's films excelled because they put the common man in some very uncommon situations, and the same could be said here. Deeds also stands out from Sandler's other characters; he's not full of rage like Happy Gilmore or a manchild like Billy Madison, but rather a regular guy with a good heart. It's why I keep returning to Mr. Deeds out of all of Sandler's work, as it feels much more endearing to me.

The Comedy in 'Mr. Deeds' Works Because of Strong Setups and Payoffs