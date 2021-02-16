Do you feel like "smiling" and "feeling joy" today? Then you need to see Adam Sandler briefly revisit the world of Happy Gilmore on Twitter today. The classic golf comedy, starring Sandler as a hockey player turned golfer with a helluva temper, was released 25 years ago today. To celebrate, Sandler took to the links to show off that trademark "running start hockey smack swing." And wouldn't ya know it, he's still got it.

Sandler briefly steps into character, telling the camera this one's for Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald's sleazy pro golf villain, who mistakenly believes Grizzly Adams did not have a beard) before smacking that sucker. We can't see the ball's path, but Sandler insists it's going how it should, and I have no reason not to believe him.

Other folks on Twitter got in on the joy of Happy Gilmore. Ben Stiller, in character as the nefarious nursing home owner who abuses Gilmore's grandma Frances Bay, tweeted to Sandler, saying ironically, "That’s a beautiful swing Mr. Gilmore. Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson. So happy to be a small part of taking good care of her during her 'golden years.'" And the friggin' PGA twitter account, representing a professional golf gatekeeper worth destroying in the film, quoted the film earnestly in response: "Harness. Energy. Block. Bad. You inspired a generation, Happy." Something tells me Chubbs Petersen (Carl Weathers), the gator that ate his hand, and Abraham Lincoln are looking down on this tweet and smiling.

Check out Sandler's full Happy Gilmore anniversary swing on his Twitter video below.

