The Big Picture Adam Sandler may be working on a Happy Gilmore sequel, bringing back the beloved characters and zany humor fans adore.

Christopher McDonald shared that Sandler showed him the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2.

Despite recent dramatic roles, Sandler seems eager to revisit his comedic roots with a potential return to the fairways in a sequel.

In an unexpected slice to the left, Christopher McDonald, famed for his role as the hilariously villainous Shooter McGavin in the cult classic Happy Gilmore, recently dropped a bombshell that has fans of the 1996 hit comedy reaching for their golf clubs in excitement. During an interview with Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan, McDonald shared that Adam Sandler is supposedly working on a sequel to the beloved film. If the news turns out to not be true, then we'll all be eating pieces of sh*t for breakfast, just like Shooter, so let's hope that McDonald has hit a hole in one with the news.

Recounting his recent run-in with Sandler, McDonald said: "I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this.’ I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How ’bout that,’ [and] he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2." This revelation, akin to finding Augusta's green jacket in a thrift store, suggests that the dreams of countless fans itching for a return to the fairways with Happy and company might soon be a reality.

Sandler, who has ventured into more dramatic territory in recent years with films like Spaceman and Uncut Gems, has never shied away from revisiting his comedic roots. In 2021, Sandler hinted at the possibility of a Happy Gilmore sequel, musing about basing the potential plot around a senior golf tournament. Though he cautioned that nothing had been penned at the time, his recent reveal to McDonald indicates that Sandler may well have been crafting what could be the next chapter in Happy Gilmore's saga from the long grass.

What Is 'Happy Gilmore' About?

The original Happy Gilmore is a beloved staple in Sandler's filmography, notable for its zany and often bizarre sense of humor, memorable quotes, and an underdog story that resonated with audiences worldwide. It features Sandler as a down-on-his-luck ice hockey player known more for his fighting skills and powerful slapshot than his grace and finesse. After dropping out of hockey, he discovers a unique talent for golf: he can hit a golf ball further than anyone else, thanks to his unconventional technique.

When his grandmother's house is threatened with foreclosure, Happy decides to use his newfound golfing skills to win money in golf tournaments to save her home, while dealing with McDonald's hysterical and sleazy McGavin. Sadly, one of its stars, Carl Weathers — who played the veteran one-handed golfer, coach, and alligator attack victim, Chubbs, that taught Happy how to harness his powerful hockey shot into a mighty golf swing — has recently passed away and would not be able to take part.

Stay tuned to Collider for any further updates on a potential sequel to Happy Gilmore. The movie is currently streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

Happy Gilmore Release Date February 16, 1996 Director Dennis Dugan Cast Adam Sandler , Christopher McDonald , Julie Bowen , Frances Bay , Carl Weathers , Allen Covert Runtime 92 Main Genre Comedy Writers Tim Herlihy , Adam Sandler Studio Universal Pictures Tagline He doesn't play golf... he destroys it.

