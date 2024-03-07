The Big Picture Adam Sandler topped Forbes' highest-paid actors list in 2023, earning $73 million through his Netflix deal.

Sandler's success with three Netflix films outpaced other actors like Margot Robbie and Tom Cruise.

Netflix's trend of big-name deals, like Sandler's, shows the streaming giant's influence in Hollywood.

2023 was a massive year for several actors. Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy became the faces of the "Barbenheimer" craze through their starring roles in the two biggest films of the summer, Barbie and Oppenheimer. Their co-stars Ryan Gosling and Matt Damon also received plenty of love alongside them, with Damon also appearing in the hit film, Air. Beyond them, Tom Cruise is still as popular as ever, landing Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning to critical fanfare, even if its box office numbers were lackluster. Yet, monetarily, we now know that none of them had a bigger year than Adam Sandler.

Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid actors and Sandler topped the list by a wide margin, beating out the second place Robbie with $73 million USD compared to her $59 million USD. Cruise, Gosling, and Damon all followed in the third, fourth, and fifth positions respectively. There's a clear difference between Sandler and the rest of the pack too: Netflix. While other actors on the list mostly relied on traditional releases, the Happy Gilmore star delivered three films for the platform last year, including Murder Mystery 2 with Jennifer Aniston — another entrant on the list in sixth place — You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, and the animated hit Leo. He also received payment for Spaceman, which hit the streamer on March 1.

Sandler hasn't topped the most-paid actors list since he raked in $47 million USD starring in Punch Drunk Love and Mr. Deeds, but his overall deal with Netflix has been an especially lucrative one, worth over $250 million upon its last renewal. It's safe to say the deal worked out just fine for both parties, as Sandler's titles frequently ranked among the most viewed titles on the platform upon their release. His films racked up a staggering 500 million hours viewed in the first six months of 2023 alone. It was enough to beat out Robbie despite the over $1.4 billion USD success of Barbie, a cameo in Asteroid City, and her production role on Emerald Fennell's Saltburn.

Adam Sandler's Financial Win Continues a Growing Trend in Hollywood

Sandler isn't the only actor to ride streaming success to the top. He isn't even the only actor at Netflix to rank number one on the Forbes highest-paid actor list. In 2022, Tyler Perry scored the top spot after his A Jazzman's Blues and A Madea Homecoming were released on the platform. He also re-upped with Netflix after the fact with a multi-year, four-picture pact that includes this year's Mea Culpa and the upcoming Six Triple Eight. It's clear that Netflix has no shortage of money to give when it comes to big names, also inking lucrative deals with Dan Levy, Addison Rae, Vanessa Kirby, Omar Sy, Jennifer Garner, and many more over the past several years.

The rest of the list was dominated by theatrical mainstays, making Sandler's success stand out even more. Leonardo DiCaprio placed seventh coming off of his turn in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon while Jason Statham tied him amid a packed year including Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Fast X, Meg 2: The Trench, and Expend4bles. Behind him is Ben Affleck following his Air directorial effort and The Flash cameo, followed by Denzel Washington after capping off his time as Robert McCall with The Equalizer 3.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on what Sandler and Netflix have next on their respective dockets. In the meantime, Spaceman is streaming on Netflix now.

Spaceman 6 10 Jakub Procházka, orphaned as a boy and raised in the Czech countryside by his grandparents, overcomes his odds to become the country's first astronaut. Release Date March 1, 2024 Director Johan Renck Cast Isabella Rossellini Adam Sandler , Carey Mulligan , Paul Dano , Kunal Nayyar , Lena Olin Runtime 107 minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers Colby Day , Jaroslav Kalfar Studio Netflix Distributor(s) Netflix

