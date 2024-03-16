The Big Picture The Adam Sandler-produced horror film The Shortcut was a one-time experiment by his production studio, Scary Madison.

The Shortcut received mixed reviews due to clichés, rewrites, and a rushed production, so it bombed on release.

Despite Scary Madison's dissolution, Sandler continued to infuse Halloween themes into his comedy films.

When you hear Adam Sandler, you likely think of The Waterboy, Billy Madison, or Happy Gilmore. These movies are full of slapstick humor, side-busting scripts, and the familiar friends and family of Sandler on screen. Recently, the comedic star has returned to his dramatic chops, ones he first showed off in the much-adored Paul Thomas Anderson film, Punch Drunk Love. Netflix's Spaceman sees Sandler drifting through space, away from his wife on Earth (Carey Mulligan), and conversing with a giant spider voiced by none other than Paul Dano. There are a lot of titles to choose from, but it's incredibly unlikely that if you ask someone about their favorite film that Sandler was involved with, they'll say The Shortcut, the only horror film the comedy star attached his name to.

Happy Madison is the studio where Adam Sandler and his crew make all their movies. Movies like 50 First Dates and Grown Ups were made here under the seasoned eye of Sandler and are quite popular among mainstream viewers. In 2009, Happy Madison decided they wanted to build an off-shoot production studio called Scary Madison. They intended to start making horror films and diversify their movie portfolio away from solely comedy. With that idea in mind, The Shortcut was created and had high hopes to slice and dice into the horrorverse. This would've been Scary Madison's first horror movie of many. They didn't realize, however, that it would ultimately be their one and only. So, what stopped Scary Madison from becoming a household horror name?

What Is 'The Shortcut' About?

The Shortcut follows two brothers, Tobey (Nicholas Elia) and Drew (Andrew Seeley), who have just moved to a new town after their father's unexpected death. Trying to make an impression on new friends, Tobey gets dared to walk down the creepy and haunted shortcut path that goes from their school to the town, and he accepts the dare. Things start fine, but as he's almost out, a crazy old man (Raymond J. Barry) chases him out after he discovers a dead dog on the path. Now that Tobey has experienced the path, Drew and a group of teens become interested in uncovering the truth behind their town's local legend. Who is this old man, and why is everyone terrified of him and his house? They start stalking the old man to uncover the truth. They want to find out if people are really getting murdered, and why exactly the urban legend started. In a very Scooby Gang fashion, they must solve the mystery before they become part of the dead bodies supposedly piling up on this shortcut path. Dave Franco, Shannon Woodward, and Katrina Bowden star as Mark, Lisa, and Christy, who are friends of Tobey and Drew.

Why Didn't Adam Sandler's Horror Film Receive Any Attention?

Despite having pretty decent reviews, The Shortcut just didn't receive the praise that Scary Madison was hoping for. Directed by Nicholas Goosen and written by Adam Sandler's brother, Scott Sandler, The Shortcut had an interesting premise, but was rather cliché with plenty of stereotypical jump scares and cheesy dialogue. Upon being acquired by Leomax for release, the original R-rating of the film was changed to PG-13 due to financing and time constraints. Being a lower-budget film, production needed to be wrapped in about three weeks, which meant a lot of plot and content had to be changed to fit that rating. According to Bloody Disgusting, the script also had to be rewritten many times, leaving a lot of weird plot holes and transitions. Throughout the 2000s, audiences had lost interest in PG-13 horror, becoming desensitized by splatter films like Hostel and Saw. Lighter fare like The Shortcut wasn't as enticing for horror enthusiasts and those just looking for a thrill on a Friday night. Franco's talent for acting does help pull a lot of scenes together, but at times when tension is meant to be built, the delivery feels fumbled. The Shortcut received its rating for brief teen drinking, sexual material, language, and violence, which makes it feel more like a glorified version of Are You Afraid Of The Dark? than a full-on horror feature.

What Happened to Adam Sandler's Scary Madison?

On February 6, 2009, the trailer for The Shortcut was released. Just three days later, on the 9th, Leomax announced that they would be releasing the film on DVD. The lack of response and middle-of-the-road reviews for The Shortcut caused Adam Sandler to dissolve Scary Madison as a whole. Scary Madison only had one attempt to break into horror and quickly gave up, which might not have been the right move. The idea for the film is relatively unique while playing on some old-school tropes like a haunted urban legend, scary old man, and curious teens. Sandler and crew showed they had the chops to make a horror story, but their timing was off because of the emergence of the splatter and gore horror of the mid-2000s.

Adam Sandler also didn't take any on-screen credit for this film, which may have been attributed to its lack of attention. With being such a popular movie star, Sandler could've also gotten his film more recognition if he had starred in it. Curiosity would certainly peak seeing Sandler's face on a horror movie poster, so The Shortcut may have had a few missed opportunities. Since their first trial at a true horror movie failed, Happy Madison shifted back to traditional Sandler slapstick comedy but they have released some Halloween titles like Hubie Halloween and Hotel Transylvania. It is obvious that Sandler enjoys Halloween and the spooky things in life, but The Shortcut just fails to wield the knife that other horror movies have. Perhaps he's just biding his time and waiting for the perfect script to get Scary Madison off the ground again.

If you are interested in what Scary Madison put together for a horror movie, you can stream The Shortcut on Prime Video.

