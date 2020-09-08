Adam Sandler’s New Netflix Comedy ‘Hubie Halloween’ Unveils First Images, Release Date
Netflix has announced that Adam Sandler‘s new comedy Hubie Halloween will arrive on Oct. 7, and the streaming service has just released the first batch of images from the movie.
Frequent Sandler collaborator Steven Brill directed from a script that Sandler co-wrote with Tim Herlihy (The Wedding Singer), and the director goes way back with Sandler, having directed his theatrical features Little Nicky and Mr. Deeds, and the Netflix movies The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler, as well as his recent special Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh. Sandler also produced via his Happy Madison banner.
Hubie Halloween thrusts the Sandman into the middle of a murder case on Halloween night in the spooky town of Salem, Massachusetts, which is only about an hour away from where Sandler actually grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire. He’ll play a deli worker named Hubie Dubois who is devoted to his hometown and its legendary Halloween celebration despite the fact that he’s often mocked as the town doofus. When Salem faces danger and a threat to Halloween itself, only Hubie can save the day.
The comic ensemble includes Kevin James, Sandler’s fellow Saturday Night Live veterans Maya Rudolph, Tim Meadows and Colin Quinn, current SNL stars Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day and Melissa Villaseñor, and tough guys like Ray Liotta and Michael Chiklis, as well as Sandler’s good luck charms Steve Buscemi and Rob Schneider, plus his Happy Gilmore co-star Julie Bowen. The supporting cast also features Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, June Squibb, Karan Brar, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace, Blake Clark and Shaquille O’Neal.
Netflix is planning to release serious movies like David Fincher‘s Mank and Ben Wheatley‘s Rebecca next month, so it’s nice to see the streamer mix it up with this silly Sandler offering. As great as it was to see Sandler challenge himself with his turn in Uncut Gems last year, it’s nice to see him return to this kind of good-natured, family-friendly fare. To read Dave Trumbore‘s rankings of Sandler’s Netflix movies, click here.
