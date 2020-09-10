Adam Sandler’s ‘Hubie Halloween’ Trailer Reveals a Star-Studded Netflix Movie

Netflix has released a trailer for Adam Sandler‘s new comedy Hubie Halloween, and it almost feels like a Happy Madison-produced episode of Stranger Things. In fact, it even features an appearance from one of that show’s young stars, Noah Schnapp.

Sandler plays Hubie Dubois, who thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James and Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them.

Steven Brill directed from a script written by Tim Herlihy and Sandler, the latter of whom also produced with Allen Covert and Kevin Grady. Herlihy penned early Sandler movies such as Billy Madison, The Wedding Singer and Big Daddy, so there’s always the possibility that the actor’s latest Netflix movie could surprise.

Hubie Halloween reunites Sandler with his Happy Gilmore co-star Julie Bowen, as well as his old SNL buddy Rob Schneider and his good-luck charm Steve Buscemi. The rest of the cast includes Tim Meadows, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Michael Chiklis, June Squibb, Karan Brar, George Wallace, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain and Shaquille O’Neal. And did we mention that Ben Stiller is also a part of the ensemble? The idea of Stiller and Sandler together is pretty cool, so hopefully they share a scene or three.

Netflix will release this funny family film on Oct. 7, so check out the trailer below, and unless you need your Sandler fix ASAP, maybe save it for Oct. 31 in lieu of trick-or-treating this year, given the circumstances. As Hubie would say, the important thing is to be safe! To read about Sandler’s new basketball movie Hustle from producer LeBron James, click here.