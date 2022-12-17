One of the long-standing rumors surrounding Quentin Tarantino's World War II epic Inglourious Basterds has been about the supposed casting of its iconic "Bear Jew" Sgt. Donny Donowitz. The Bear Jew takes part in some of the film's most memorable sequences including his grand entrance to a group of imprisoned Nazis after Brad Pitt's Lt. Aldo Raine builds him up as a mythical Nazi head smasher. It's long been suspected that it was originally meant to be Adam Sandler taking on the role of Donowitz instead of Eli Roth, though Tarantino has never definitively said that's true. During an episode of Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, the director finally confirmed that he wrote the role with Sandler in mind.

Tarantino appeared on an episode that also featured Judd Apatow as a co-interviewee, a perfect fit considering it was Apatow that prevented Tarantino from getting his wish. "[Judd and I ] met each other through Adam Sandler during the time that I did Little Nicky," he said, referring to his cameo in the Sandler-led comedy. He had hung around with Sandler and his crew for a while which brought him closer to Apatow, Sandler's old roommate and friend. Due to their connection and some of the star's previous performances, Sandler and Apatow had been in talks for Funny People for some time.

Unfortunately for Tarantino, that overlapped directly with Inglourious Basterds. "I feel bad because when I did Funny People with Sandler, I wasn’t aware that that was the exact time you were trying to use him for Inglorious Basterds," Apatow added. It proved to be a worthwhile and personal project for Apatow, earning solid reviews from both critics and audiences, even if it left Tarantino high and dry in the end. It wasn't all lost for Tarantino, though. He managed to get his good friend Roth on board to beat Nazis over the head with a baseball bat in place of Sandler.

Sandler Would've Been a Hilarious Fit to Play the Over-the-Top Bear Jew

Roth nailed his performance as Donowitz and became a critical part of making Inglourious Basterds the wonderful ride it is, but it's also easy to imagine Sandler stepping into those scenes. In particular, it's fun to picture Sandler giving the Teddy Ballgame rant after beating Werner Rachtman (Richard Sammel) to death with his bat. That scene already has a comedic edge to it that Sandler could've infused with his brand of comedy from Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore.

For what it's worth, Tarantino said Sandler was over the moon about the role even though he also admitted Funny People was a better fit due to the personal connection:

Obviously, he should’ve done yours because of the whole thing of it. I mean, you start with the f---ing video cassette of you guys as kids. But yeah, the Bear Jew was going to… I wrote the Bear Jew for Adam Sandler. When I was doing Little Nicky, he’s telling me like, 'Oh man, I get to f---ing beat up Nazis with a bat? F---ing script! F---ing awesome! I can’t f---ing wait! I can’t f---ing wait!' He was like telling every Jewish guy, 'I’m going to f---ing play this guy who beats up Nazis with a f---ing bat.'

Although Sandler was his main target, Tarantino also jokingly grilled Apatow about wrapping up all the best Jewish actors for his project. "That was the problem," the director continued. "Seth Rogen and all the good Jews were doing Funny People. I’m killing Hitler with baseball bats and there’s no good Jews available! David Krumholtz, nobody! All the good Jews were all wrapped up! I’m doing the Jewish male fantasy!"

The full podcast episode between Maher, Apatow, and Tarantino will be available on December 18.