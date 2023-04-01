Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are teaming up again in Netflix’s surprise sequel, Murder Mystery 2. Since the comedy duo joined forces in 2011’s rom-com, Just Go with It, their chemistry on screen only has fans wanting more. While promoting the movie, Sandler and Aniston sat down with Collider’s Steve Weintraub and revealed that we may be getting even more of this sleuthing couple in the future, and if everything goes according to plan, perhaps in the next Safdie brothers’ movie?

Four years since their European debacle, Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Aniston) Spitz are struggling to get their own private eye agency recognized. Having solved their first mystery, how hard could it be? When the couple is invited to a luxurious wedding by none other than The Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar), that very question is put to the test. The Spitzes set off to a private island, where a new crop of suspects – er, guests – are ready to party. Soon, however, The Maharajah is taken hostage, and it’s up to Nick and Audrey to sort through the clues and the mayhem. Murder Mystery 2 also features Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, John Kani, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jillian Bell, and more.

During their conversation, which you can watch in the video above or read below, Sandler and Aniston explain why going into Murder Mystery 2’s big dance number blind actually helped them out, how often they veered from the script and made each other break, and how Sandler fell in love with Paris. They reveal which locations they’re considering for Murder Mystery 3, how he got Bob Barker in Happy Gilmore, and tease their upcoming projects from the Safdie brothers to The Morning Show Season 3, and the mysterious body swap comedy with Julia Roberts.

COLLIDER: [Gesturing to shirt] This may have been worn for you.

JENNIFER ANISTON: [To Sandler] Why didn't you wear it?

ADAM SANDLER: I fucking did wear it, and then your team said, “She doesn't like you having the gray on there. It mixes up with–”

ANISTON: I don’t like the whites of his eyes, they’re so white!

Image via Netflix

This was worn on purpose because of this gentleman.

SANDLER: Yeah, Bob and I are– well, in that moment we're not getting along, but we get along.

ANISTON: What happened at that moment?

SANDLER: We fought, we fought in Happy Gilmore.

It's a pretty good movie, made me laugh at least three times.

ANISTON: Just three?

SANDLER: I got three in there, that’s enough! That's all he needed.

I'm really underselling this. Happy Gilmore is a classic.

SANDLER: Thank you!

ANISTON: It is.

I definitely have to ask you though. I mean, Bob Barker? Do you remember what the motivation was to put him in the movie?

SANDLER: We – and Bob knows this – we initially wrote it for Ed McMahon. Ed McMahon said he was busy and we were like, “Imagine if Bob Barker did it, he'll never do it.” And then we sent it to him. Next thing you know, Bob Barker, whose neighbor was Chuck Norris at the time, and Chuck and Bob used to spar, and Bob was like, “Yeah, if I get to fight. If I get to throw punches, I'm doing it.”

ANISTON: That's how it happened. And then the rest is history.

SANDLER: Yeah, that was a good time for all of us.

Image via Universal

Thank you for sharing. I also want to say a sincere thank you to both of you because for many years you've both made me laugh, and I've enjoyed your work, and I just want to say thanks.

SANDLER: That's very nice of you man.

ANISTON: Thank you for that, that’s lovely to hear.

This is going to be hard to believe, but if someone has never seen anything that you've done before, what is the first thing you'd like them watching?

SANDLER: Ooh, that's good. That's good.

ANISTON: [Points to Sandler] [You Don’t Mess With the Zohan].

SANDLER: Zohan, for me. I’ll take it.

ANISTON: I love Zohan, I love that so much.

SANDLER: Thank you. I like weighing 178 too, that's not there right now. Do you want to know the number it's at right now?

ANISTON: Well, no, it’s there, it’s just underneath things.

SANDLER: [Laughs] There’s just a little more to it. Yes, and how about you? What bit of work would you say–

ANISTON: I would probably say start with Friends. I don't know, that's where it started. Wait, no, okay, sorry. No, Just Go with It.

SANDLER: Thank you!

ANISTON: Along Came Polly.

SANDLER: Who?

ANISTON: No, I meant Just Go with It, Mrs Maccabee.

SANDLER: That's it. We get married.

So jumping into the sequel, I really want to know what was it like when you saw in the script, or were told, you're going to be doing a big wedding dance number and you're not going to be shown the moves before you step on set.

SANDLER: Scary stuff, right? You crushed it.

ANISTON: I was looking forward to it because then I didn't have to be good at it.

SANDLER: Yeah, that made a lot more sense to both of us.

ANISTON: Remember they wanted us to go and rehearse to not do it? And I said, “Why? I’d rather we really not know how to do it.”

SANDLER: Right, exactly.

ANISTON: But when I see big wedding scenes in a script, don't you have a little bit of like, “Oh, that’s gonna take a long time.”?

SANDLER: Well, this was five days of shooting, we shot a five-day wedding. Had a good time. Jennifer could not stop dancing. We were screaming, “Cut, cut!” And she's like, “Watch this,” and just doing some cool stuff.

ANISTON: Yeah, you cut all that stuff out.

SANDLER: It didn't matter, you had a good time doing it.

ANISTON: It was fun.

The two of you have fantastic chemistry together, and I'm just curious, what is it like on set? How much are you guys coming up in the moment with alts? How much is it just sticking to the script?

SANDLER: It’s a good script, good script, and we jam on it.

ANISTON: We do a little bit of everything. Yeah.

SANDLER: Kind of try to find something else.

ANISTON: Usually there's always something a little different from take to take, wouldn’t you say?

SANDLER: Yeah, yeah, yeah. We like to make each other laugh.

ANISTON: Which is fun, and he does all the time. And it usually makes it in the movie, not the break, but the line.

SANDLER: Yeah, we get it in there.

Image via Netflix

Who decided on Hawaii and Paris as the locations, and was it because one of you was like, “I could spend some time in Paris. Let's film there.”?

SANDLER: Wasn’t it in the script? It was kind of delivered that way.

ANISTON: I think it was delivered. I can't remember which came first, the idea or the script.

SANDLER: It was a good move, whatever it was. It was neat. I didn’t know I’d like Paris so much because I didn't know Paris that well. I was there for junkets, so I never really knew.

ANISTON: And boy, did Adam fall in love with it. I think you walked every single city block that exists in Paris.

SANDLER: Yeah, I love it, beautiful. Have you been there?

I've been lucky enough to be there, and the crazy thing is every place you go to get food is better than the last. The food’s incredible.

SANDLER: 100%. Yep. There's no bad neighborhood. There's no place I walked by that I went, “Eh, let's keep looking.” I was like, “Alright, let's go there.”

100%. I don't want to do spoilers, but the way the film ends, it opens the possibility for a third. I know the first one was incredibly successful for Netflix. Have you guys already had that conversation for maybe doing another?

SANDLER: There was a movie called A Little Romance many years ago that was shot… is that what it was called?

ANISTON: [Laughs] Yes!

SANDLER: And where was it shot?

ANISTON: I don't remember, I want to say Paris or Italy. Someone tell me…

SANDLER: We're thinking of Paris or Italy, again, for the next one.

Image via Netflix

My last question is an individual for each of you. I'm kind of excited that you're going to do something with the Safdie brothers again.

SANDLER: Yes.

ANISTON: I'm gonna be in that too!

SANDLER: Yep, yep, me and Jen are gonna shoot that.

Are you really gonna be in it?

ANISTON: Eventually.

SANDLER: Well, we just found out.

Because that would be amazing.

ANISTON: I know!

SANDLER: It would be amazing.

Image from Uncut Gems via A24

I sincerely hope that happens. What can you tease about the project? And I'm also curious, I'm also a fan of The Morning Show, and I read that you're going to do a body swap comedy with Julia Roberts.

SANDLER: That’s cool!

Is that actually happening, and what can you tease about The Morning Show?

ANISTON: Nothing's funny about Morning Show. I'm kidding. There's a lot of romance this year, and [there are] a lot of secrets that will be revealed.

SANDLER: That's good to know.

And “Body Swap?”

ANISTON: And “Body Swap” is in the making! It's in the cooker.

SANDLER: You and Julia is juicy.

ANISTON: That’s a dream of mine forever and ever. Dream of mine.

Image via Apple TV+

I’m all in on that.

SANDLER: That’s a big one for the masses.

Safdies?

SANDLER: Safdie’s, I ate dinner with them last night – [to Aniston] after we finished. We talked about the script, it's cool. It's cool. I can't give you– it's in the sports memorabilia world. And I just kind of want them to decide how they want to present it.

When do you start filming?

SANDLER: We're working on that, but I think this summer.

ANISTON: This summer?

SANDLER: I think so.

[To Aniston] I hope you get a part.

SANDLER: Me too.

Murder Mystery 2 premieres only on Netflix on Marh 31.